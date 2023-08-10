These aircraft can (almost) fly themselves. We gave one a try. Now arriving — electric air taxis, planes without pilots and software relieving the workload of pilots. Is it so easy even a reporter can fly a helicopter? (Video: Lee Powell, Rich Matthews/The Washington Post)

Senior video reporter Lee Powell and videographer Rich Matthews traveled to California to go inside the emerging world of autonomous flight. Coming soon to cockpits: “Look ma, no hands!” moments, thanks to a burst of bucks and leaps in technology. Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter. ArrowRight Autonomy is changing the aviation world, and start-ups are leading the charge: Wisk Aero, recently purchased by Boeing, is developing air taxis that will carry a handful of passengers for a short hop without a pilot on board. Skyryse is creating software that simplifies flight controls in the cockpit, making it easier for pilots to fly small planes or helicopters.

Companies around the world are perfecting prototypes and running tests. Next, government regulators will have to certify whether these systems are safe and determine how they will impact air traffic control. The industry also needs to convince the public to get on board.

So what’s it really like as autonomous flight takes off? The Washington Post’s Lee Powell traveled to California to visit the headquarters of Wisk and Skyryse — even briefly becoming a pilot himself — to see how these companies are changing what it means to be an aviator.

Watch the video above to see how he went up — and if he came down.