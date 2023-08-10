Senior video reporter Lee Powell and videographer Rich Matthews traveled to California to go inside the emerging world of autonomous flight.
These aircraft can (almost) fly themselves. We gave one a try.
Companies around the world are perfecting prototypes and running tests. Next, government regulators will have to certify whether these systems are safe and determine how they will impact air traffic control. The industry also needs to convince the public to get on board.
So what’s it really like as autonomous flight takes off? The Washington Post’s Lee Powell traveled to California to visit the headquarters of Wisk and Skyryse — even briefly becoming a pilot himself — to see how these companies are changing what it means to be an aviator.
Watch the video above to see how he went up — and if he came down.