Musk isn’t serious about fighting, Zuckerberg says. Here’s the latest.

The seeds of the proposed fight between billionaire tech entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg were sown with a joke.

After Musk, Twitter’s owner, commented about Zuckerberg’s social media app Threads, one of Musk’s social media followers jokingly warned him that Zuckerberg knows jiu jitsu.

Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter.

Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter.

The two never held a public conversation about the physical battle, but they spoke to each other through the social media apps they lead — Musk on the recently rebranded X and Zuckerberg on Threads and Instagram — baiting each other into what Musk called a “cage match.” Zuckerberg replied: “Send Me Location.”