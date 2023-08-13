The seeds of the proposed fight between billionaire tech entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg were sown with a joke.
Musk isn’t serious about fighting, Zuckerberg says. Here’s the latest.
Now, it appears that “Elon isn’t serious [about the fight] and we can all move on,” said Zuckerberg on Threads Sunday afternoon.
“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me,” he said. “I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”
Here is what you need to know about the proposed fight: