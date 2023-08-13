Musk isn’t serious about fighting, Zuckerberg says. Here’s the latest.

August 13, 2023 at 4:08 p.m. EDT
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Twitter-turned-X owner Elon Musk have been teasing a physical fight for weeks. (Mandel Ngan and Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images)
The seeds of the proposed fight between billionaire tech entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg were sown with a joke.

After Musk, Twitter’s owner, commented about Zuckerberg’s social media app Threads, one of Musk’s social media followers jokingly warned him that Zuckerberg knows jiu jitsu.

The two never held a public conversation about the physical battle, but they spoke to each other through the social media apps they lead — Musk on the recently rebranded X and Zuckerberg on Threads and Instagram — baiting each other into what Musk called a “cage match.” Zuckerberg replied: “Send Me Location.”

Now, it appears that “Elon isn’t serious [about the fight] and we can all move on,” said Zuckerberg on Threads Sunday afternoon.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me,” he said. “I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Here is what you need to know about the proposed fight:

