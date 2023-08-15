5 ways to save money as streaming gets more expensive

My colleague Heather Kelly, a price-saving genius, loves telling anyone within earshot to avoid the “premium” subscription to Netflix that costs $19.99 a month.

The main feature of the premium Netflix subscription is the ability to watch Netflix simultaneously on four different devices.

(The default no-commercial subscription tier at $15.49 a month lets you watch on two different devices at the same time.)

Heather’s view is that unless you live in a mansion, you don’t need this fancy version of Netflix.

If you’re sharing with your family (or others), maybe it makes sense to get the pricier subscription.

But ask yourself how often your household needs to have three or four people watching different Netflix programming at once.

Max also has a similar luxury subscription plan at $19.99 a month.

Let’s call this a bonus sixth tip for this new stingy streaming era: Be wary of paying for what you don’t really need.

Streaming prices will probably only go up from here. You want to keep questioning your personal cost-benefit analysis.