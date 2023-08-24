Donald Trump marks return to X, formerly Twitter, by posting mug shot

Former president Donald Trump made a return to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, late Thursday, with his account sharing his mug shot and a link to his website hours after his surrender and subsequent release from an Atlanta jail on charges connected to his attempts to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Trump’s account had been suspended by the social media platform after the Jan. 6, 2021, riots, over worries of violent incitement. Trump’s account was reinstated in November, but he had not tweeted since. He launched his own social network, Truth Social, in February 2022 and has mostly used that platform. He also shared the mug shot there just before the X post.