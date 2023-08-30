What the E.U.’s sweeping rules for Big Tech mean for your life online

What does this mean for you?

If you live in the United States, probably not much — at first, anyway. This legislation is, after all, designed to benefit consumers across the pond.

Advertisement

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be trickle-down effects.

Many of the companies affected are based in the United States, and among the many provisions of the DSA are rules mandating heightened transparency from the companies that shape the way we use the web. Between annual external audits and a mandate to grant vetted researchers access to platform data, Keller said there are quite a few methods to “get previously secret information out into public hands or the hands of regulators.”

“I think that will affect the whole world,” she added. “We’ll all just understand more about what’s going on, and lawmakers will be able to make better choices, and plaintiffs will be able to bring better claims.”

It’s also possible that companies that have developed specific tools and features to comply with the DSA in Europe could make them available elsewhere. That’s not as outlandish as it sounds: When working to make its products and services compliant with Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Microsoft decided to also extend those protections and tools to all of its customers.

Advertisement

“The key is that the DSA may well change the expectations of U.S. users and regulators,” said Anu Bradford, co-director of the European Legal Studies Center at Columbia University Law School. “That may force U.S. tech companies — in the medium to long term — to extend the new protections they offer in the E.U. also to U.S. users.”

More than that, though, researchers think the DSA could help back up U.S. lawmakers as they attempt to impose tighter controls on Big Tech firms domestically.

“The E.U. law also offers a clear template for Congress and advocates for regulation: Tech companies can be regulated and are being regulated elsewhere,” Bradford said.

Whether lawmakers will put aside partisan differences to follow that template is another story.

“Democrats want platforms to take down more speech, and Republicans want them to take down less speech,” Keller said. But even though lawmakers on both sides of the aisle “can’t agree on what they want,” Keller said she believes the DSA could offer them ways to find common ground.