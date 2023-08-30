Schumer’s AI meeting will include top labor and civil rights advocates

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s AI forum with top tech executives, such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, will also include influential labor and civil rights advocates — a group that has sounded the alarm about the potential downsides of the booming technology. Tech is not your friend. We are. Sign up for The Tech Friend newsletter. ArrowRight His office on Wednesday exclusively told The Post that AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights president and CEO Maya Wiley and AI accountability researcher Deb Raji would attend the meeting. The advocates join a guest list of prominent executives, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Shuler has been at the forefront of the debate over AI’s impact on workers. AFL-CIO represents SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union that is striking in part over concerns about workers being replaced with AI-generated content. Wiley has warned about algorithmic bias and recently co-authored a letter to the Biden White House demanding it require federal contractors to ensure they are not abusing consumers’ data or promoting discriminatory algorithms. Raji, whose research involves algorithmic auditing, has said evaluations are crucial to ensure technology doesn’t cause false arrests, unfair hiring decisions and inaccurate medical diagnoses.

Schumer has said that the closed door gathering, called an AI Insight Forum, will serve as the foundation of his efforts to craft bipartisan legislation regulating AI. Schumer’s office unveiled an extended guest list following criticism that the forum was dominated by industry leaders and did not include any women.

“Rest assured the federal government is serious about regulating tech folks,” tweeted Timnit Gebru, a prominent AI ethics researcher, in response to initial reports on the event. “These are the people they’re having closed-door forums with. Everything is going great.”

The list of industry guests is also expanding. Alex Karp, the CEO of Palantir, will also attend, according to the company.

Schumer has been teasing his work on AI for months, delivering a speech earlier this summer where he called for a “new process” of policymaking to allow the United States to quickly to regulate, as the European Union and other countries race ahead on their own proposals.