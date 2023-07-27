Top résumé tips to stand out in automated screenings and with recruiters

Tailor your materials to the job

Doing your homework on the company and job will not only help make your résumé relevant to recruiters, but it may also help with tech screenings and filters.

Use the job description as a guide to what to prioritize on your résumé. Employers often list the most important qualifications up top so highlight those, Wagadia said. Don’t assume the recruiter or tech system knows every term related to the job. Match the keywords the company lists to make it clear, said Jon Stross, president and co-founder of hiring software company Greenhouse. Don’t use abbreviations and change uncommon titles to those more widely used to help matching systems, ZipRecruiter recommends.

Skip hiding keywords in white font, Stross said. Some recruiters and systems look for it and exclude those applications, he added. Instead, use keywords to elaborate on your experience as some AI systems also scan for context. Ensure you meet most of the criteria in the job description and clearly state that as systems scrape for that, Chamorro-Premuzic said.