Like many frontier technologies, AI-generated artwork raises a host of knotty legal, ethical and moral issues. The raw data used to train the models is drawn straight from the internet, causing image generators to parrot many of the biases found online. That means they may reinforce incorrect assumptions about race, class, age and gender.

The data sets used for training also often include copyrighted images. This outrages some artists and photographers whose work is ingested into the computer without their permission or compensation.

Meanwhile, the risk of creating and amplifying disinformation is enormous. Which is why it is important to understand how the technology actually works, whether to create a Van Gogh that the artist never painted, or a scene from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that never appeared in any photographer’s viewfinder.

Faster than society can reckon with and resolve these issues, artificial intelligence technologies are racing ahead.