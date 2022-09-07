Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Should you buy a new iPhone? Save money and help the environment by only getting a new smartphone when it’s necessary

Apple’s new iPhone 14 has all the usual tweaks and upgrades you’ve come to expect from an annual update, including a better camera and interesting new features such as the ability to detect when you’ve been in a car crash. It’s tempting, but do you actually need it?

A new smartphone is a major purchase that can cost anywhere from $200 to $2,000. The companies that make and sell the devices would like you to believe it’s necessary to shell out for a new one every couple of years. In reality, a smartphone can live a long and fulfilling life with proper maintenance and, if needed, a few repairs.

Go easy on your wallet and the environment by only buying new devices when you really need them. To help you decide when that time has come, the Help Desk has made this quiz to guide you.

for iphone quiz (The Washington Post illustration/iStock)

Question 1 of 5 How old is your phone? To find the date of purchase for a new iPhone, log into Apple's support site and select your device. For an Android phone, log into the Play Store or your Google Account. If you bought a used phone, use the year that model was released. 2 years old or less 3 to 4 years old 5 to 7 years old 7+ years old

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

for iphone quiz (The Washington Post illustration/iStock)

Question 2 of 5 Is anything wrong with your phone? Select all that apply Broken screen Broken speakers, camera, display Battery dies quickly Slow phone No storage space Other external issues like scratches or dents Other internal issues such as overheating or shutdowns None of the above

for iphone quiz (The Washington Post illustration/iStock)

Question 3 of 5 How important is camera quality to you? Very. Photography is my jam, and I need high-resolution files and great video. Somewhat. I like to take and share photos but don’t care about advanced options. Not at all. I don’t take many photos.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

for iphone quiz (The Washington Post illustration/iStock)

Question 4 of 5 What features are you currently missing and willing to spend money for? Select all that apply 5G network access Emergency satellite connection Wireless charging None of the above

(The Washington Post illustration/iStock)

Question 5 of 5 How important is it that you be seen with the newest phone? Not important Very important