2022 Holiday Gift Guide
Gift-giving presents a conundrum. Is it better to give something useful, such as a 112-bit screwdriver set, or something whimsical, such as a cat-sized iron throne? There is no right answer. That’s why our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide, curated by Post reporters and editors, includes suggestions at both ends of the practicality spectrum. With a wide range of gift ideas in nine categories — we’ve even included some that are functional and fun — this guide will make the process just a little bit easier.
Tech
Whether you’re shopping for foodies, audiophiles, DIY types or the book-obsessed, The Post’s Tech team has the right gadget for just about everyone.
Sort by
Amazon: Kindle Scribe
$369.99 | Amazon’s latest e-book reader is also one of its biggest ever, and for good reason: You’re meant to scribble notes and mark up documents on it, too.
Buy from Amazon
Black Diamond: Cosmo 350 Headlamp
$34.95 | A good headlamp like this one could be crucial for your next overnight camping trip, but its second, red LED lamp makes it surprisingly helpful for reading in bed, too.
Buy from Black Diamond
iFixit: Manta Driver Kit
$69.99 | For the person who’s already up to their neck in gadgets, consider the high-quality screwdrivers needed to open and repair just about any of them.
Buy from iFixit
Anker: GaNPrime PowerCore 65W Power Bank
$99.99 | This portable battery doubles as a high-speed charger for smartphones, tablets and laptops. Even better, it has also has enough ports to replace almost all the chargers in your bag.
Buy from Amazon
Sonos: Roam Speaker
$179 | The Roam is a perfectly good Bluetooth speaker for your next park hang, but its support for Alexa and Google Assistant make it a great smart speaker around the house.
Buy from Sonos
Samsung: Freestyle Projector
$599.99 | Don’t let its tiny size fool you: The Freestyle can display images as large as 100 inches. And with accessories like battery packs and lightbulb socket mounts, it can go where other projectors just can’t.
Buy from Samsung
TwelveSouth: AirFly
$34.99 | This pocketable adapter turns anything with a headphone jack — like the TV/treadmill at the gym, or a plane’s in-flight entertainment system — into a Bluetooth audio source for wireless headphones.
Buy from TwelveSouth
Apple: AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
$249 | They might not look different, but these updated AirPods Pro sound nicer and cancel noise better than before. Plus, support for Apple’s Find My app makes them harder to lose.
Buy from Apple
Pimsleur: Language learning gift subscription
$49.95 (three months) | Aspiring polyglots may find a lot to like in a subscription to Pimsleur’s language lessons — especially if they want to spend more time speaking a new language than reading it.
Buy from Pimsleur
Meater: Meater Plus
$99.95 | People who agonize over roasts and steaks may find a perfect partner in the Meater Plus. This wireless thermometer sends internal temps to a smartphone, and estimates remaining cook time.
Buy from Meater