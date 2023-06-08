Quiz: Do you know how to keep your boss from snooping on you? Six questions to find out how much you know about keeping your personal activities, files, photos and communications private at work

Keeping your personal life — and all the data that comes with it — private from your boss and employer isn’t necessarily as easy as it sounds. And the best practices might not be intuitive.

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel Work: Reimagined With attitudes toward work undergoing a dramatic transformation, this series explores the impact of that shift on everything from the shape of the American workplace to the role work plays in our lives. Read more. End of carousel

As the division between work and home continues to blur even more since the pandemic — with people often doing personal tasks in between work tasks — the question of privacy can become complicated. What your employer can see and how much of it depends on what device or network you’re using or your location.

How should you manage your devices and data if you want to keep all of your personal information completely separate from work?

Take our quiz to learn about how to keep your data private at work.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Question 1 of 6 You get a new Apple laptop on your first day of work. Lucky day for you because you’re already an Apple user and all of your business contacts are stored on your iPhone. What should you do when it’s time to log in to the new computer to be safe? Use the same Apple ID Create a new Apple ID Let your employer decide

Question 2 of 6 Your employer offers you the latest and greatest mobile phone for work — and agrees to foot the bill. The phone is faster than your phone and has cooler features, too. You’re not sure whether to use your phone plus your work phone or just consolidate everything into one. What’s the safest course of action? Keep two separate phones even though it’s inconvenient Move everything to the faster phone Ask if you can just use your phone as the work phone and see if they’ll compensate some of your bill.

Question 3 of 6 You download photos from the latest social gathering to a local folder on the desktop of your work computer. It’s not a shared folder on the cloud, and you mostly work from home. Who may have access to your photos? Only you Your colleagues you chat with on your workplace chat Your employer and all of your colleagues Your employer

Question 4 of 6 You’ve received a number of emails from family and friends on your work email who often try to reach you about personal issues. You read them, delete them, and redirect your loved ones to your personal phone or email. Who may have access to the emails? Only you before you’ve deleted them Your company but only before you’ve deleted them Your company even after you’ve deleted them Anyone in the workplace email network

Question 5 of 6 You log into your Amazon, Facebook and Google accounts while on the job. But you make sure to log out of these accounts at the end of the day. Who may be able to see your activity on those accounts? Only you as long as you’re on a personal device Only you regardless of what device you’re on Everyone at your company if you’re on the company network Your employer if you’re on a work device, work network or have work software installed on your personal device

Question 6 of 6 You log into ChatGPT, OpenAI’s artificial intelligence-powered bot, on the work Wi-Fi through your personal mobile phone to help you come up with words for your resignation letter you intend to submit next week. Who can easily read the letter ChatGPT drafted for you? Only you Your employer All users of ChatGPT Your employer and all users of ChatGPT

You need to answer every question to see your result. You’re missing questions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 .