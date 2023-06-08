Quiz: Do you know how to keep your boss from snooping on you?

With attitudes toward work undergoing a dramatic transformation, this series explores the impact of that shift on everything from the shape of the American workplace to the role work plays in our lives.
As the division between work and home continues to blur even more since the pandemic — with people often doing personal tasks in between work tasks — the question of privacy can become complicated. What your employer can see and how much of it depends on what device or network you’re using or your location.
How should you manage your devices and data if you want to keep all of your personal information completely separate from work?
Take our quiz to learn about how to keep your data private at work.
Story continues below advertisement
Advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
Advertisement
Question 1 of 6You get a new Apple laptop on your first day of work. Lucky day for you because you’re already an Apple user and all of your business contacts are stored on your iPhone. What should you do when it’s time to log in to the new computer to be safe?
Question 2 of 6Your employer offers you the latest and greatest mobile phone for work — and agrees to foot the bill. The phone is faster than your phone and has cooler features, too. You’re not sure whether to use your phone plus your work phone or just consolidate everything into one. What’s the safest course of action?
Question 3 of 6You download photos from the latest social gathering to a local folder on the desktop of your work computer. It’s not a shared folder on the cloud, and you mostly work from home. Who may have access to your photos?
Question 4 of 6You’ve received a number of emails from family and friends on your work email who often try to reach you about personal issues. You read them, delete them, and redirect your loved ones to your personal phone or email. Who may have access to the emails?
Question 5 of 6You log into your Amazon, Facebook and Google accounts while on the job. But you make sure to log out of these accounts at the end of the day. Who may be able to see your activity on those accounts?
Question 6 of 6You log into ChatGPT, OpenAI’s artificial intelligence-powered bot, on the work Wi-Fi through your personal mobile phone to help you come up with words for your resignation letter you intend to submit next week. Who can easily read the letter ChatGPT drafted for you?
You need to answer every question to see your result. You’re missing questions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.
About this story
Editing by Yun-Hee Kim, Karly Domb Sadof and Jordan Melendrez. Illustrations by Elena Lacey and iStock. Design editing by Junne Alcantara.