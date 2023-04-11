Quiz: Do your social media habits need a reset?

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Does social media make us more connected or more of a mess? Odds are, the answer is both.

How social media impacts our lives depends on how we use it, mental health experts say. Are you using the apps to tell your own story and learn about other people’s? Or are you engaging in the same types of comparison and consumption that make people feel miserable, online and off?

Like it or not, social media is part of our lives, so it’s important to stay curious about how it makes us feel. Here are eight questions to see how often you set healthy boundaries or seek out some extra joy online. If your social media habits are weighing you down, we’ve got tips to set your relationship on the right track.

Question 1 of 8 Do you spend more time scrolling than sharing your own posts or chatting with others? Always Sometimes Never

Question 2 of 8 Do you customize your algorithms by filtering or boosting certain content? Always Sometimes Never

Question 3 of 8 Does using social media make you feel anxious or lethargic? Always Sometimes Never

Question 4 of 8 Do you seek out spaces or communities on social media that encourage you to take good care of yourself and others? Always Sometimes Never

Question 5 of 8 Does social media disrupt your sleep? Always Sometimes Never

Question 6 of 8 Do you open social media apps when you’re not looking for anything particular? Always Sometimes Never

Question 7 of 8 Do you buy things you don’t need after seeing them on social media? Always Sometimes Never

Question 8 of 8 Do you fact-check claims you see on social media? Always Sometimes Never

About this series Plugged In, Left Out: With millions of Americans suffering from loneliness, this series examines how technology brings us together but also tears us apart. Editing by Yun-Hee Kim and Karly Domb Sadof. Design and development by Audrey Valbuena. Design editing by Junne Alcantara. Art direction by Elena Lacey. Illustration by Najeebah Al-Ghadban. Copy editing by Susan Doyle.