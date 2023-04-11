Plugged IN, Left out.
Quiz: Do your social media habits need a reset?
Our behaviors on social media set us up for fulfillment or frustration, experts say
Does social media make us more connected or more of a mess? Odds are, the answer is both.
How social media impacts our lives depends on how we use it, mental health experts say. Are you using the apps to tell your own story and learn about other people’s? Or are you engaging in the same types of comparison and consumption that make people feel miserable, online and off?
Plugged In, Left Out.
Like it or not, social media is part of our lives, so it’s important to stay curious about how it makes us feel. Here are eight questions to see how often you set healthy boundaries or seek out some extra joy online. If your social media habits are weighing you down, we’ve got tips to set your relationship on the right track.
Question 1 of 8
Do you spend more time scrolling than sharing your own posts or chatting with others?
Question 2 of 8
Do you customize your algorithms by filtering or boosting certain content?
Question 3 of 8
Does using social media make you feel anxious or lethargic?
Question 4 of 8
Do you seek out spaces or communities on social media that encourage you to take good care of yourself and others?
Question 5 of 8
Does social media disrupt your sleep?
Question 6 of 8
Do you open social media apps when you’re not looking for anything particular?
Question 7 of 8
Do you buy things you don’t need after seeing them on social media?
Question 8 of 8
Do you fact-check claims you see on social media?
You need to answer every question to see your result. You’re missing questions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.