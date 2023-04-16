See the tests of SpaceX’s Starship prototypes that ended in fireballs

Space
Perhaps as soon as this week, SpaceX is expected to attempt to launch its fully stacked Starship rocket, the first time the company has attempted to fly the massive Super Heavy booster with the Starship spacecraft mounted on top.
SpaceX has conducted several test flights of Starship without the booster previously, flying Starship prototypes about six miles into the air, and then bringing them back to Earth.
Here’s a look back at those tests.
In December 2020, the SN8 version of Starship flew several miles high from SpaceX’s launch facility at Boca Chica, Tex., on the Gulf of Mexico.
After its engines shut down, the stainless-steel spacecraft performed a “belly flop” maneuver, falling horizontally toward the ground. Instead of touching down softly, it crashed, igniting a fireball that sprayed rocket shrapnel across the landing site.
No one was injured, and Elon Musk called the flight “an awesome test.”
In February 2021, SpaceX tried again, this time with prototype SN9.
Again, it flew to an altitude of about six miles. And again, it crash landed, setting off a fireball.
At the time, John Insprucker, SpaceX’s principal integration engineer, called it a good flight. But he added, “we need to work on that landing a little bit.”
On the third attempt, in March 2021, the SN10 prototype launched successfully and landed back on its pad, completing, it seemed, a successful mission.
“Third time’s a charm, as the saying goes,” Insprucker said then. “A beautiful soft landing on the landing pad.”
But the rocket was still emitting streams of smoke and visibly leaning.
Eight minutes and about 20 seconds after landing, it exploded, shooting the vehicle back into the air. A fuel leak was the likely cause.
SpaceX’s luck was no better a few weeks later when the video from SN11 vehicle froze after the engines had reignited for landing.
The craft, which had launched in a dense fog, had exploded, raining debris on the landing zone, its fourth failure.
“At least the crater is in the right place,” Musk tweeted.
He later said that a small methane leak on one of the engines was to blame. He vowed the problem would be “getting fixed 6 ways to Sunday.”
In May 2021, SpaceX finally stuck the landing with SN15, which touched down softly on its landing pad.
The successful flight came just weeks after NASA awarded SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to use Starship as the vehicle that would land astronauts on the moon.
That paved the way for the first attempt of the fully stacked vehicle.
