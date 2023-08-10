Virtual reality has expanded into a new field: Job training Share this story Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Virtual reality typically evokes futuristic connotations, with talk of the metaverse and high-priced headsets feeling distant for most consumers. But in recent years, VR has gained a foothold in an area with far more practical implications: job training.

More and more employers are using VR to train their workers, from store clerks to doctors to jet pilots. While the technology is still in the early stages, the platform has drawn praise for being able to provide trainees with something close to real-world experience, simply by putting on a headset.