Test your knowledge on the seven summits- the highest mountain peaks around the world!

Mount Everest's height was recently updated! Find out how much you know about the highest peaks on each continent.
Prakash Mathema/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty Images
Nepalese and Chinese authorities updated Mount Everest. What is the height of the highest mountain in Asia now?
33,978.1 feet
29,031.7 feet
25,097.5 feet
15,843.9 feet
Agence France-Presse Photo/ Survey Department, Nepal
Why does Mount Everest's height change?
Authorities have more accurate methods of measurement
Heavy storms
Global warming
Shifting of the Earth's tectonic plates
Jonathon Newton/ The Washington Post
What is the name of the highest summit in North America?
Mount Denali
Mount Rainier
Mount Whitney
Mount Saint Elias
Becky Bohrer/ AP
Mount Denali used to be known as Mount McKinley. When did its name change officially?
2007
1976
2015
1990
Kathy Lally/ The Washington Post
What is the name of the highest summit on the European continent?
Mount Olympus
Mount Blanc
Mount Korab
Mount Elbrus
Peter Finn/ The Washington Post
True or false: Mount Elbrus is an extinct volcano?
True
False
Emily Gillespie/ for The Washington Post
In which country is Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest summit in Africa, located?
Tanzania
Namibia
Liberia
Eritrea
Jabin Botsford/ The Washington Post
Cerro Aconcagua, the highest mountain in South America, is part of which mountain range?
Serra de Mar
Cordillera Real
Andes
Cordillera Negra
Jabin Botsford/ The Washington Post
Cerro Aconcagua is the second highest of the seven summits. Which is the first?
Mount Everest
Mount Kilimanjaro
Mount Vinson
Mount Elbrus
Andrea Sachs/ The Washington Post
How tall is Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica?
16,050 feet
13,879 feet
21,340 feet
25,657 feet
Ricky Carioti/ The Washington Post
The highest summit in Australia is Mount Kosciuszko. Who was Thaddeus Kosciuszko, for whom the mountain was named?
An Australian president
An Australian civil rights activist
An American explorer
A Polish general