Test your knowledge on the seven summits- the highest mountain peaks around the world!

Mount Everest's height was recently updated! Find out how much you know about the highest peaks on each continent. 

KidsPost December 11, 2020
1

Prakash Mathema/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty Images

Nepalese and Chinese authorities updated Mount Everest. What is the height of the highest mountain in Asia now?

33,978.1 feet

29,031.7 feet

25,097.5 feet

15,843.9 feet

2

Agence France-Presse Photo/ Survey Department, Nepal

Why does Mount Everest's height change?

Authorities have more accurate methods of measurement

Heavy storms

Global warming

Shifting of the Earth's tectonic plates

3

Jonathon Newton/ The Washington Post

What is the name of the highest summit in North America?

Mount Denali

Mount Rainier

Mount Whitney

Mount Saint Elias

4

Becky Bohrer/ AP

Mount Denali used to be known as Mount McKinley. When did its name change officially?

2007

1976

2015

1990

5

Kathy Lally/ The Washington Post

What is the name of the highest summit on the European continent?

Mount Olympus

Mount Blanc

Mount Korab

Mount Elbrus

6

Peter Finn/ The Washington Post

True or false: Mount Elbrus is an extinct volcano?

True

False

7

Emily Gillespie/ for The Washington Post

In which country is Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest summit in Africa, located?

Tanzania

Namibia

Liberia

Eritrea

8

Jabin Botsford/ The Washington Post

Cerro Aconcagua, the highest mountain in South America, is part of which mountain range?

Serra de Mar

Cordillera Real

Andes

Cordillera Negra

9

Jabin Botsford/ The Washington Post

Cerro Aconcagua is the second highest of the seven summits. Which is the first?

Mount Everest

Mount Kilimanjaro

Mount Vinson

Mount Elbrus

10

Andrea Sachs/ The Washington Post

How tall is Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica?

16,050 feet

13,879 feet

21,340 feet

25,657 feet

11

Ricky Carioti/ The Washington Post

The highest summit in Australia is Mount Kosciuszko. Who was Thaddeus Kosciuszko, for whom the mountain was named?

An Australian president

An Australian civil rights activist

An American explorer

A Polish general

