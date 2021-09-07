What can you expect each weekday? Here’s seven things to look forward to:
1. It’s dependable, like an alarm clock you don’t have to set.
- Read or listen to “The 7” at 7 a.m. Eastern time every Monday through Friday.
2. It’s seven items — in a format much like this — summarized in a way that’s simple to skim and understand.
3. It’s the news that matters to you, plus the things everyone’s talking about.
- From the day’s biggest stories to news that affects your life, health and wallet, you’ll have what you need to keep up at work and in the group chat.
- The briefs are picked and written each morning by one of our (highly caffeinated) Post editors.
4. Get it how you want it.
- Listen to “The 7” on your commute or over breakfast: You can listen to an audio version on our app or website.
5. Get it where you want it.
- Find “The 7” quickly on our app or washingtonpost.com each morning. You can even get a push notification when it’s available. Sign up here.
- Prefer email? We’ll send “The 7” newsletter directly to your inbox.
6. It’s trustworthy.
- Let The Post’s authoritative journalism be your guide.
7. Get that satisfying feeling of checking something off your list.
- We’re excited to share our mornings with you starting today. See you soon!