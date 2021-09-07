Mornings are busy, and keeping up with the news can be difficult (even for us). That’s why we’re introducing “The 7,” a new briefing that catches you up quickly on the day’s most important and interesting stories in minutes. Simplify your morning routine with the news that impacts your life in an easily scannable briefing.

What can you expect each weekday? Here’s seven things to look forward to:

1. It’s dependable, like an alarm clock you don’t have to set.

  • Read or listen to “The 7” at 7 a.m. Eastern time every Monday through Friday.

2. It’s seven items — in a format much like this — summarized in a way that’s simple to skim and understand.

3. It’s the news that matters to you, plus the things everyone’s talking about.

  • From the day’s biggest stories to news that affects your life, health and wallet, you’ll have what you need to keep up at work and in the group chat.
  • The briefs are picked and written each morning by one of our (highly caffeinated) Post editors.

4. Get it how you want it.

  • Listen to “The 7” on your commute or over breakfast: You can listen to an audio version on our app or website.

5. Get it where you want it.

6. It’s trustworthy.

  • Let The Post’s authoritative journalism be your guide.

7. Get that satisfying feeling of checking something off your list.

  • We’re excited to share our mornings with you starting today. See you soon!