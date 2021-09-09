1. Democrats want to spend billions to overhaul child care in America.

  • In their $450 billion plan: Two years of universal prekindergarten, financial help for child-care access, as well as upgrades for facilities and training programs for caregivers.
  • How will this happen? It’s a key part of the $3.5 trillion budget Congress is tackling this week, but nothing is certain. The total spending plan will require support from almost every Democrat to pass.

2. People who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are stuck in booster shot limbo.

3. Taliban allows more than 200 people, including Americans, to leave Kabul.

4. Safety net programs helped prevent widespread hunger during the pandemic.

  • How? Government spending on food assistance (like SNAP) reached a historic high last year, a new federal study shows.
  • Aid, however, may not have reached all Americans equally, with Black Americans more likely than White Americans to not have enough food.

5. NFL season kicks off tonight with the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers in Tampa.

6. Prosecutors unveiled their strategy on Day 1 of Elizabeth Holmes’s fraud trial.

  • The U.S. says the Theranos founder misled investors, business partners and the media about the blood-testing machines her company was trying to develop.
  • Holmes’s defense shot back, arguing that failures, not fraud, led to her company’s collapse.

7. The world’s biggest C02-sucking plant opened in Iceland.

  • How does it work? Human-size fans catch carbon dioxide in spongelike filters. The filters are blasted with heat, which frees the gas, then it’s mixed with water and pumped underground, where it eventually turns into stone.
  • Why is this important? The plant increases global capacity for this technology, which experts say will be key to making the world carbon neutral, by 40 percent.

And now … need a quick stress reliever? Try one of these surprising science-based strategies.

