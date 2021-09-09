How will this happen? It’s a key part of the $3.5 trillion budget Congress is tackling this week, but nothing is certain. The total spending plan will require support from almost every Democrat to pass.
2. People who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are stuck in booster shot limbo.
The Biden administration’s first booster plan, which it hopes to roll out starting Sept. 20, focuses just on the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines.
Holmes’s defense shot back, arguing that failures, not fraud, led to her company’s collapse.
7. The world’s biggest C02-sucking plant opened in Iceland.
How does it work? Human-size fans catch carbon dioxide in spongelike filters. The filters are blasted with heat, which frees the gas, then it’s mixed with water and pumped underground, where it eventually turns into stone.
Why is this important? The plant increases global capacity for this technology, which experts say will be key to making the world carbon neutral, by 40 percent.