1. Texas’s voting and abortion restrictions are making some in tech rethink job options.
Companies including Facebook, Amazon and Apple have moved to the state, which has the most tech job openings behind California — something the new laws could threaten.
There are already more tech jobs than workers, and somebusinesses are worried about hiring and keeping employees. One even offered to help staff get abortions in other states.
2. Brutal Taliban attacks have forced young Afghan activists to go underground.
Protesters, many of them women, have been injured or arrested but say they are determined to keep fighting.
They are part of a generation that grew up surrounded by liberal rhetoric and women’s rights.
3. Black people are about to be swept aside for a South Carolina freeway.
What’s happening? The state is trying to expand a crowded interchange north of Charleston.
The problem: 94% of the buildings that would need to come down are in majority-Black and Brown communities, which also happened when the freeway was first built in the 1960s.
This is a pattern: The practice of locating freeways, landfills, power plants, etc. in non-White areas is so common that such neighborhoods are called sacrifice communities.
Advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
4. No, there isn’t proof ivermectin can effectively treat covid-19.
What is it? A drug that treats worms in humans and animals.
Why is it being hyped as a coronavirus treatment? Results from a lab trial in Australia; the trial, however, used much higher doses than the amount approved for humans, among other caveats.
Why to avoid it: There are large-scale trials being done, but there’s not enough data yet to know whether it helps. High doses of ivermectin can be toxic, and the FDA is warning about misusing the medication.
5. An Alabama man died after being turned away from 43 hospitals, his family says.
73-year-old Ray DeMonia, who was having heart problems, was eventually airlifted to a Mississippi hospital about 200 miles from his hometown hospital.
What happened? Hospital ICUs are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, many of whom are unvaccinated, and they couldn’t find room.
6. The Browns are legit, but Patrick Mahomes still rules.
The big takeaway from NFL Week 1: It was everybody vs. the Buccaneers and Chiefs; QBs Tom Brady and Mahomes just can’t be beat.
Other highlights: The Texans managed a win (but are not a good team), rookie quarterbacks couldn’t win, and the NFC West is 4-0.
Advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
7. A celebrity fight almost broke out on the MTV VMAs red carpet.
What happened? Former UFC champion Conor McGregor had to be held back from rapper Machine Gun Kelly, but both are being cagey about details.
What about the show itself? Lil Nas X won the most prestigious award, and Olivia Rodrigo (you know her from “Driver’s License”) won three. Doja Cat hosted with some wild costume choices.