1. The FDA is neutral on the need for coronavirus booster shots.
What its review said: That vaccines are still effective without boosters and that data isn’t clear on whether they’re necessary.
What’s next? An expert panel will vote tomorrow on whether Pfizer boosters should be approved by the FDA.
What does it mean? President Biden wanted to have boosters available for most adults by next week, but that plan now could be in question.
2. The first all-civilian crew of astronauts has entered orbit.
The historic SpaceX mission launched successfully and is scheduled to circle Earth every 90 minutes for three days, before splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean near Florida.
3. Yes, your grocery bill keeps getting more expensive.
Why? Supply chain issues like shipping, shortages and staffing are driving prices up. Food producers are paying higher prices and charging higher prices.
By how much? Meat, poultry, fish and eggs are up 5.9% over last year, and up 15.7% from July 2019, before the pandemic.
When will it get better? Experts say things should improve a bit next year.
4. Democrats put finishing touches on their $3.5 trillion economic package.
The key points: Major changes to federal health care, education, immigration, climate and tax laws.
What happens next? The plan must pass the full House and Senate. Republicans have unanimously opposed it, and centrist Democrats aren’t fully on board.
Who to watch: Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin III, who aren’t sold on the high price tag.
5. Simone Biles and three other gymnasts gave gut-wrenching testimonies in Congress.
They accused the FBI of turning “a blind eye” to doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse.
What happened? The FBI learned of abuse accusations against Nassar in 2015, but he wasn’t arrested until over a year later. He is estimated to have abused at least 70 more athletes in that time.
What do the gymnasts want? Charges against FBI agents and anyone who enabled Nassar’s abuse.
6. You can get rid of passwords on Microsoft accounts now.
Why are they going password-free? The whole IT industry is rethinking how we sign in to things, because passwords are easy to lose and forget, and just not that secure, as many people use the same one for multiple accounts (guilty).