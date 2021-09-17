The panel will hear from the FDA, the CDC and Pfizer, as well as from Israeli officials about their successful booster campaign.
The process: The advisers will make a recommendation to the FDA, which will then make a final decision; however, the agency typically follows their recommendations.
2. Thousands of Haitians are sleeping under a border bridge in Texas.
More than 10,000 people have crossed the Rio Grande this week, creating a humanitarian emergency that’s overwhelming border agents.
The migrants are part of a larger wave of Haitians heading to the U.S., many of whom moved to South America after a devastating earthquake in 2010. Many say the economic toll of the pandemic pushed them to leave.
3. A submarine deal between the U.S. and Australia is angering China.
What’s going on? The U.S. agreed to share sensitive nuclear submarine technology with Australia. Britain is also part of the alliance.
Why is China upset about it? It’s seen as a direct challenge to the country and its power in the Pacific.
France isn’t pleased either: Australia had a $66 billion agreement to buy French subs, which is now effectively canceled.
4. A rally in support of Jan. 6 rioters is planned for tomorrow near the Capitol.
As a precaution, fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol, and Capitol Police have requested National Guard support if things get violent.
Experts say they’re not seeing the same kind of online chatter or organization they did leading up to the Jan. 6 attack. The event’s planner expects about 700 people to attend.
5. Trump’s unusual last-minute Secret Service order cost taxpayers $1.7 million.
What was the order? The former president gave six extra months of Secret Service protection to his four adult children and three of his top officials.
Why it’s unusual: Ex-presidents and their spouses get protection for life, along with children under 16. Trump’s order went far beyond that.
Among the expenses: $52,000 to guard former treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin on a business trip to Qatar, records show.
6. The Emmys are Sunday night, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.
How to watch: The awards show for TV will air at 8 p.m. Eastern time for three hours.
What to expect: “Ted Lasso” and “The Crown” are predicted to win big in the comedy and drama categories. You’ll also probably hear a lot of “The Mandalorian,” “WandaVision,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Saturday Night Live.”
7. A group of scientists wants to bring back the woolly mammoth. Should it?
This bioscience start-up says yes: It argues its work could help protect species endangered by climate change and advance genetic engineering.
Some ethicists say no: Think “Jurassic Park” — enough said.
The details: The project will try to create a hybrid embryo by editing Asian elephant DNA and inserting traits from the woolly mammoth. The embryo would then be carried by a surrogate Asian elephant.