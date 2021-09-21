1. A doctor who violated Texas’s abortion ban has been sued.

  • Who sued him? A “disgraced former Arkansas lawyer” who is serving a federal sentence. He was partly motivated because of the $10,000 he could get if the lawsuit is successful. A man in Chicago filed a second suit.
  • What does it mean? The lawsuit could test the constitutionality of the new law, which makes most abortions after six weeks illegal.

2. Johnson & Johnson booster shot data is promising, company says.

  • An FDA review of second J&J coronavirus vaccine shots, as well as Moderna boosters, is “a couple to a few weeks away,” infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci said Sunday.
  • In Pfizer news: Expect an FDA decision on those boosters within days (its panel on Friday recommended them for people 65 years and older and those at risk of serious illness). Then, the CDC will meet this week and make its recommendation.

3. Photos show border agents on horseback grabbing Haitian migrants.

  • Homeland Security called the images “extremely troubling” and has launched an investigation.
  • Nearly 15,000 people have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to a makeshift camp in Texas, creating a growing humanitarian crisis.

4. The U.S. will lift its ban on international travelers in November.

  • The new rules: Visitors will have to be vaccinated, as well as test negative for the coronavirus within three days before departure. Airlines will collect information for contact tracing.
  • The ban affects 33 countries, most of them in Europe, which Europeans have been protesting for months.

5. Canada’s Justin Trudeau is right back where he started after election.

  • What happened? He got enough votes yesterday to remain prime minister, according to preliminary results, but it looks like his party will still fall short of a majority in Parliament.
  • Trudeau called this controversial election last month hoping to shake things up, but the results mean he’ll still have to rely on opposition parties to pass his agenda.

6. You can FaceTime with non-iPhone friends now, and other updates with iOS 15.

  • Apple released its latest software and you can download it now from your Settings (though you may want to hold off for a few weeks while the company works out any bugs).
  • The most jarring change: The Safari address bar has moved from the top to the bottom of the screen.
  • The most fun upgrade: You can now select text in photos.

7. “Dancing With the Stars” season premiered with its first same-sex partners.

  • Who are they? Pop star JoJo Siwa, whom you may know if you’re the parent of a preteen or a fan of “Dance Moms,” and professional dancer Jenna Johnson.
  • The two performed their first dance to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl,” and judges loved it.
  • Other notable contestants: A Real Housewives star, one of the Spice Girls, Jan from “The Office,” an NBA star and a former “Bachelor.”

