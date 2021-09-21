1. A doctor who violated Texas’s abortion ban has been sued.
Who sued him? A “disgraced former Arkansas lawyer” who is serving a federal sentence. He was partly motivated because of the $10,000 he could get if the lawsuit is successful. A man in Chicago filed a second suit.
What does it mean? The lawsuit could test the constitutionality of the new law, which makes most abortions after six weeks illegal.
2. Johnson & Johnson booster shot data is promising, company says.
An FDA review of secondJ&J coronavirus vaccine shots, as well as Moderna boosters, is “a couple to a few weeks away,” infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci said Sunday.
In Pfizer news: Expect an FDA decision on those boosters within days (its panel on Friday recommended them for people 65 years and older and those at risk of serious illness). Then, the CDC will meet this week and make its recommendation.
3. Photos show border agents on horseback grabbing Haitian migrants.