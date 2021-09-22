1. Congress is in a standoff over the debt ceiling.
What is the debt ceiling? It’s the maximum amount the U.S. can borrow to pay its bills. We’re expected to hit that limit in October.
Why is there a showdown? Democrats want to tie a debt ceiling increase to a bill to fund the government (which, separately, will shut down at the end of September if nothing is done). Republicans are refusing in opposition to President Biden’s big spending plan.
How serious is this? A way forward isn’t clear. However, Congress has about a week to avoid a shutdown and longer on the debt ceiling. Both parties agree that the debt ceiling must be raised to avoid economic calamity.
2. Gabby Petito’s death was a homicide, an autopsy finds.
The FBI confirmed that the body found in Wyoming on Sunday was the missing 22-year-old’s.
The fiance is still missing: Brian Laundrie returned alone to Florida weeks ago and refused to cooperate with police. Officials are searching a swampy wilderness reserve.
The couple had been on a cross-country road trip when Petito disappeared. Her family says they last heard from her in late August.
3. The U.S. plans to double the number of Haitians being deported from Texas.
Thousands of people are living in a makeshift camp on the U.S.-Mexico border, creating a growing humanitarian crisis.
A new development: The Texas governor has sent a fleet of state-owned vehicles to line up for miles as a barricade along the border.
4. Hospitals overwhelmed by coronavirus cases are starting to ration care.
What does that mean? Different states have different rules, but “crisis standards of care” let hospitals prioritize patients, largely based on how likely they are to survive.
Who does this affect? Both covid and non-covid patients. Surgeries could be delayed, and people may have to wait for hours for care or find another hospital.
Where is this happening? Statewide in Idaho, as well as at some hospitals in Montana and Alaska.
5. NASA has a new focus: Building a presence on the moon and eventually Mars.
SpaceX is now responsible for flights to the International Space Station, which gives NASA time to take on more ambitious projects.
New programs will develop habitats, transportation and power systems, and tools for communications and resource extraction.
The timeline: Years in the future. But a first unmanned mission to orbit the moon could launch this year or early in 2022.
6. It’s finally fall, and leaves are primed for a beautiful season.
When can you expect peak fall foliage? For the East Coast and Upper Midwest, try next week through early October; for the Pacific Northwest and more-southern Midwest, it’ll be early to mid-October.