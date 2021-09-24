1. Millions of Americans can now get Pfizer booster shots.
Who qualifies for the coronavirus vaccine booster? People 65 and older; adults 18 and up at high risk of illness; and people whose jobs put them at risk, including health-care workers and teachers.
The CDC director gave the final green light last night, overruling her advisory panel to recommend the shots for at-risk workers.
2. A gunman killed one person and wounded over 12 in a Tennessee grocery store.
What we know: The shooter is dead after apparently turning the weapon on himself at a Kroger in Collierville, police say.
What to watch for today: Information on the shooter and his motives, as well as updates about the victims. At least four were in critical condition, according to a hospital.
3. A draft report of the GOP-backed election audit in Arizona confirms Biden’s win.
The final report is expected to be released today after $6 million (mostly given by groups that cast doubt on the 2020 election results) and nearly six months.
A key takeaway: The draft, which could still be edited, found the recount to have “no substantial differences” from the certified tallies, a huge blow to former president Donald Trump and his allies.
In other 2020 news: The Texas secretary of state’s office announced an audit of election results in four counties, hours after Trump called for one.
4. Top Trump aides and advisers could be forced to testify about Jan. 6 riot.
The House committee investigating the Capitol attack issued subpoenas to four men, including former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, asking them to hand over records and appear for depositions in mid-October.
In related news: President Biden is leaning toward giving Congress information about Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, despite the former president’s claims of “executive privilege.”
5. Jurors will start deliberating soon in R. Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial.
The New York trial has lasted more than five weeks, with testimony from 50 witnesses — 45 called by prosecutors, five by the R&B singer’s defense team.
The testimonies, including those of Kelly’s live-in girlfriends and former employees, painted a picture of the singer using his fame, wealth and power to control and sexually abuse the alleged victims.
6. Chris Pratt will star as Mario in “Super Mario Bros.”
Nintendo revealed the cast of the movie, which should come out next year in December, in a live stream (and the announcement was a total surprise).
Who else is in it? It’s star-studded, with Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.
7. It’s not just you: Making up your mind is harder these days.
It might be decision fatigue: Too many options can overwhelm your brain, something that’s become common during the pandemic, psychologists say.
How can you minimize it? Get a good night’s sleep, automate some choices (like a consistent grocery list), ask for advice and set realistic expectations.
And now … what to watch this weekend: The film version of the Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” which comes out in theaters today.