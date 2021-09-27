1. Congress faces key votes and deadlines this week.
The government will shut down Friday unless a new bill to fund federal agencies is passed by then.
On infrastructure: The House is set to start considering the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan proposal, with a vote expected Thursday (right before the shutdown deadline).
On spending: President Biden’s $3.5 trillion proposal is still making its way through the House. Some liberals say they won’t support the infrastructure bill before passing Biden’s plan.
2. Germany voted in an election that will replace Angela Merkel as chancellor.
Quick recap: Merkel is stepping down after 16 years, and this election will shape the future of policy not only in Berlin, but across Europe.
The results: The center-left Social Democrats narrowly defeated the center-right Christian Democrats (Merkel’s party), according to preliminary results.
What does that mean? Olaf Scholz, the Social Democrats’ pick for the job, is in the strongest position to form a coalition government, but the process could take a while because he needs the support of other parties.
3. Today’s kids could live through three times as many climate disasters as their grandparents.
They could see twice as many wildfires, 3.4 times more river floods and 2.3 times as many droughts as someone born in 1960, if the planet continues to warm as expected, a new study showed.
It doesn’t have to be this way: The world could decrease planet-warming activities, and countries could invest in making communities safer — installing flood barriers, for example — to make disasters less destructive.
4. Officials are investigating the cause of Amtrak’s train derailment in Montana.
What we know: Three people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday when eight of a passenger train’s 10 cars were derailed.
What to watch: Updates on the victims and the cause of the disaster. The National Transportation Safety Board, which is in charge of the investigation, says it will hold a briefing today.
5. Your boss can legally monitor almost everything you do electronically.
What can companies track? Your email, your focus and activity (think data from your keyboard and mouse), your Internet browser, tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams, and even your webcam, if it’s in your employment agreement.