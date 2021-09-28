1. Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would have prevented a shutdown.

  • Why? The measure to fund the government also suspended the debt ceiling, which Republicans wouldn’t vote for. They want Democrats to handle the borrowing limit issue on their own.
  • What happens now? Democrats could move a funding bill that doesn’t include the debt ceiling.
  • What’s the deadline? Congress has until Thursday at midnight to prevent a shutdown. There’s a little more time on the debt ceiling: The U.S. is expected to hit the maximum amount it can borrow to pay its bills sometime in October.

2. Thousands of health-care workers may defy New York’s vaccine mandate.

  • What’s the mandate? Hospital and nursing home workers were required to have at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by last night.
  • Workers who refuse could be fired or placed on unpaid leave, and the governor declared a “disaster emergency” over the expected staffing crisis.
  • This is a preview of resistance the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements could face on a bigger scale in the coming weeks.

3. The pace of vaccinations in the U.S. is slowing.

  • The seven-day average number of vaccine doses given per day has dropped 18% from the start of the month (down to 683,329).
  • In other pandemic news: An Arizona judge voided the state’s ban on school mask mandates.

4. R. Kelly was found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering.

  • It’s a landmark conclusion to the most high-profile trial to come from the music industry in the #MeToo era.
  • What was he tried for? Nearly 30 years’ worth of allegations that the 54-year-old R&B singer physically and sexually abused women and minors.
  • He faces 10 years to life in prison, as well as more charges in Illinois.

5. Working from work looks a lot like working from home now.

  • Zoom came back to the office, too: With hybrid work setups, employees are still glued to their computers for video meetings, email and Slack.
  • Without being able to socialize easily, people who have gone back describe it as “messy” and “pointless.” (And don’t get them started on conference call audio issues.)

6. Many people find hanging out is harder than it used to be.

  • Pandemic challenges have made it virtually impossible to spend the hours needed to develop close relationships, experts say.
  • What can you do? Be picky about who you spend your time with and build in routines, like workout classes and clubs, to take the hassle out of scheduling get-togethers.

7. The NBA plans to crack down on foul-hunting plays fans have hated for years.

  • What is foul-hunting? When players use “abnormal” movements to force contact with a defender, like leaning into a player who’s already in the air and can’t twist away.
  • The new rules: A player who goes foul-hunting will get a foul themselves, which the NBA hopes will level the playing field and give a more free-flowing experience overall.

Special thanks to Steven Bohner and Mike King for contributing to today’s briefing.

