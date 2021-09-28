1. Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would have prevented a shutdown.
Why? The measure to fund the government also suspended the debt ceiling, which Republicans wouldn’t vote for. They want Democrats to handle the borrowing limit issue on their own.
What happens now? Democrats could move a funding bill that doesn’t include the debt ceiling.
What’s the deadline? Congress has until Thursday at midnight to prevent a shutdown. There’s a little more time on the debt ceiling: The U.S. is expected to hit the maximum amount it can borrow to pay its bills sometime in October.
2. Thousands of health-care workers may defy New York’s vaccine mandate.
What’s the mandate? Hospital and nursing home workers were required to have at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by last night.
Workers who refuse could be fired or placed on unpaid leave, and the governor declared a “disaster emergency” over the expected staffing crisis.
This is a preview of resistance the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements could face on a bigger scale in the coming weeks.
3. The pace of vaccinations in the U.S. is slowing.
The seven-day average number of vaccine doses given per day has dropped 18% from the start of the month (down to 683,329).
In other pandemic news: An Arizona judge voided the state’s ban on school mask mandates.
4. R. Kelly was found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering.
It’s a landmark conclusion to the most high-profile trial to come from the music industry in the #MeToo era.