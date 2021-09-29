1. Military leaders say the chaotic exit from Afghanistan was a “strategic failure.”
Gen. Mark A. Milley and other military leaders testified in Congress yesterday for the first time since last month’s evacuation.
Key takeaway: The generals say they predicted Kabul’s government would collapse after U.S. forces left (and recommended leaving at least 2,500 troops there) but refused to blame President Biden for his decision.
2. Democrats are scrambling to save their agenda.
Why is it in trouble? Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III and Kyrsten Sinema still aren’t convinced about the nearly $4 trillion infrastructure and spending plans.
Biden met with them yesterday and also canceled a trip to Chicago today, which isn’t a good sign.
That’s not all: Congress must fund the government by tomorrow night or risk a shutdown, as well as address the debt ceiling by mid-October.
3. The iconic ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 other species have been declared extinct.
What does that mean? These species have completely disappeared from the wild, according to the best available science.
Big picture: It’s an example of what scientists say is an accelerating rate of extinction worldwide caused by climate change and habitat destruction.
4. Your coronavirus booster shot will feel a lot like your second one.
Side effects from the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines are mostly mild to moderate and occur the day after vaccination, a CDC study shows.
Am I eligible yet? The Pfizer booster is available for older people, workers in high-risk jobs and those with underlying medical conditions. More than 1 million people have scheduled their appointments so far.
5. People are using Snapchat and TikTok to buy and sell drugs illegally.
More of thesepills are being laced with fentanyl, an opioid that can be fatal even in small doses, the DEA warned this week.
Why are we talking about this? Drug overdoses increased nearly 30% last year, which is prompting calls for social media companies to crack down.
6. Netflix’s “Britney vs. Spears” reveals a trove of documents about her conservatorship.
Takeaways from the latest documentary: Conservators, including her father, Jamie, were allegedly able to use her money for their own benefit; her friends worked behind the scenes to help her; and her well-documented complaints were often ignored by the court.
What’s next: There’s another hearing over her conservatorship today, which could be major.
7. Fat Bear Week has arrived.
Wait, what is this? It’s a single-elimination online tournament between brown bears at Katmai National Park in Alaska. Only one can be crowned the Fattest Bear.
How you can celebrate: Vote for your favorite beefy bear today through Tuesday; get to know the contestants (with help from the bear cam); or plan a trip to see the bears in real life.
And now … what our critics are watching: “The Wonder Years,” which is back for its second episode tonight.