1. Congress plans to vote today to prevent a government shutdown.

  • The short-term spending bill would fund the government until early December, when lawmakers will have to do this all over again.
  • What would happen if there is a shutdown? Many federal workers would be furloughed and services would be shut down or delayed, along with serious economic consequences.

2. Coronavirus-related deaths of pregnant women reach their highest levels yet.

  • As a result, the CDC is urging pregnant people to get vaccinated.
  • The shot was formally recommended in August for those who are pregnant, but vaccination rates are still low.
  • More than 22,000 hospitalizations and 161 deaths among pregnant people have been reported as of Monday.

3. Afghans are burying paintings and hiding books from the Taliban.

  • Why? When the militants rose to power in the 1990s, they banned television, radio, movies and other forms of entertainment, and violators were given public beatings.
  • Is that happening now? No rules around art and culture have been released yet, but people are scared and have started taking precautions.

4. Britney Spears is free from her father’s oversight, at least for now.

  • A judge suspended Jamie Spears as the conservator of his daughter’s estate and called the current situation “untenable.”
  • What’s next: Both Britney Spears and her father now say the conservatorship should be dissolved. Whether that happens will be decided in a future hearing.

5. A record 18 storms and hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S. over the past two years.

  • Why the increase? Hurricane seasons go from extremely busy to eerily quiet. An extremely busy stretch began in 2017 and is still going strong. Periods like this may become more common as the planet warms, scientists say.
  • Where these storms are often landing: The Gulf Coast, and Louisiana in particular.
  • The economic cost: Seven of last year’s tropical storms and hurricanes were deemed billion-dollar disasters, with total damage of over $42 billion.

6. Pro-Trump rally organizers could be forced to testify about the Jan. 6 attack.

  • The House committee investigating the Capitol riot issued subpoenas to 11 people involved with the rallies that happened before the insurrection.
  • They may be able to shed light on how much President Donald Trump and his senior White House aides knew about their fears of chaos on Jan 6.

7. LeBron James is vaccinated, but he’s not advocating for the shot.

  • It’s part of a tricky situation the NBA faces as the start of the season next month gets closer and players like Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal refuse the coronavirus vaccines.
  • The shot is mandated for coaches, referees, media members and executives but not players (though about 90% are vaccinated).
  • Instead, players who miss games because they’re unvaccinated may not get paid, along with other protocols designed to incentivize getting the shot.

And now … because who wants to cook every night? (Not me): Try these dinner ideas that will also give you delicious leftovers.

Special thanks to Kimberly Rapanut for contributing to this briefing.

