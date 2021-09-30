What’s next: Both Britney Spears and her father now say the conservatorship should be dissolved. Whether that happens will be decided in a future hearing.
5. A record 18 storms and hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S. over the past two years.
Why the increase? Hurricane seasons go from extremely busy to eerily quiet. An extremely busy stretch began in 2017 and is still going strong. Periods like this may become more common as the planet warms, scientists say.
Where these storms are often landing: The Gulf Coast, and Louisiana in particular.
The economic cost: Seven of last year’s tropical storms and hurricanes were deemed billion-dollar disasters, with total damage of over $42 billion.
6. Pro-Trump rally organizers could be forced to testify about the Jan. 6 attack.
The House committee investigating the Capitol riot issued subpoenas to 11 people involved with the rallies that happened before the insurrection.
They may be able to shed light on how much President Donald Trump and his senior White House aides knew about their fears of chaos on Jan 6.
7. LeBron James is vaccinated, but he’s not advocating for the shot.
It’s part of a tricky situation the NBA faces as the start of the season next month gets closer and players like Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal refuse the coronavirus vaccines.
The shot is mandated for coaches, referees, media members and executives but not players (though about 90% are vaccinated).
Instead, players who miss games because they’re unvaccinated may not get paid, along with other protocols designed to incentivize getting the shot.