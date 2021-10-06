1. The debt ceiling standoff is heating up.

  • What is the debt ceiling? A limit, controlled by Congress, on how much money the government can borrow to pay its bills. We’re expected to hit it on Oct. 18.
  • Why the standoff? Republicans won’t vote for an increase (and plan to block another vote today) as part of their opposition to President Biden’s economic plans.
  • Where does that leave things? There are at least five ways this ends, including changing Senate rules to get a vote passed. A trillion-dollar coin is another (very eye-catching) solution.

2. The Facebook whistleblower told lawmakers reform is needed “for our common good.”

  • Key takeaway: Frances Haugen testified in Congress that the company systematically put profits over people’s safety, by keeping structures that prevent it from stopping misinformation, not catching all the underage users it could and more.
  • Who is the whistleblower? Haugen worked in Facebook’s civic integrity division before leaving in May. She leaked thousands of pages of company documents.
  • If you’re a parent: We have tips from experts on what to do now to make sure your kids are safe online.

3. Johnson & Johnson requested emergency FDA authorization for a booster shot.

  • Next steps: The FDA will meet with its advisory committee at the end of next week about both J&J and Moderna coronavirus boosters.
  • In other booster news: Updated data might make a strong case for everyone 18 and older being eligible for the shots, a top FDA official said.

4. An indicted art dealer may have hidden looted treasures in offshore trusts.

  • Douglas Latchford, according to prosecutors, spent years trafficking in stolen Cambodian antiquities.
  • Some went to museums: The Met, the British Museum and others have at least 27 pieces tied to him.
  • Others disappeared: The Pandora Papers trove of files shared with The Post and partners shows the role of secret trusts.

5. Missouri executed a man despite a constitutional challenge.

  • 61-year-old Ernest Lee Johnson had intellectual disabilities that made execution unconstitutional, advocates said. He murdered three people during a 1994 robbery.
  • The lethal injection went forward last night after both the Missouri governor and U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene.

6. Sorry, fall lovers, you’ll have to keep waiting for those crisp autumn days.

  • The Eastern U.S. will be stuck with above-average temperatures for at least 10 days, forecasters say.
  • The warm air is delaying fall foliage even as far north as the Maine-Canadian border.
  • Why is this happening? A bulge in the jet stream over the U.S., which also may bring heavy rainfall and severe storms to the Central U.S. next week.

7. Teachers, service members and others may be eligible now for loan forgiveness.

  • The student loan forgiveness program is being temporarily expanded and should bring more than 550,000 people closer to getting debts canceled.
  • All payments borrowers made on federal student loans will count toward Public Service Loan Forgiveness, regardless of the loan program or payment plan.

