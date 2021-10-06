2. The Facebook whistleblower told lawmakers reform is needed “for our common good.”
Key takeaway: Frances Haugen testified in Congress that the company systematically put profits over people’s safety, by keeping structures that prevent it from stopping misinformation, not catching all the underage users it could and more.
Who is the whistleblower? Haugen worked in Facebook’s civic integrity division before leaving in May. She leaked thousands of pages of company documents.
If you’re a parent: We have tips from experts on what to do now to make sure your kids are safe online.
3. Johnson & Johnson requested emergency FDA authorization for a booster shot.
Next steps: The FDA will meet with its advisory committee at the end of next week about both J&J and Moderna coronavirus boosters.
In other booster news: Updated data might make a strong case for everyone 18 and older being eligible for the shots, a top FDA official said.
4. An indicted art dealer may have hidden looted treasures in offshore trusts.