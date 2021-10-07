1. A judge has blocked enforcement of Texas’s restrictive abortion law.
What does the law do? It makes the procedure illegal as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
The ruling clears the way for women to access abortion again. One of the state’s largest providers said it planned to resume services as soon as possible.
What’s next: Texas has already told the court it will appeal the ruling, and the issue may end up back before the Supreme Court.
2. Congress may be close to a debt ceiling compromise.
The deal Democrats and Republicans are considering would raise the borrowing limit until sometime in December, when they’ll face this dilemma all over again.
What happens if the debt ceiling isn’t raised by Oct. 18? The U.S. could default on its bills, including Social Security checks, which will likely send us into a financial crisis.
3. The WHO approved the world’s first malaria vaccine.
This is a huge development: The disease kills more than 400,000 people a year, over 260,000 of them kids under 5 in Africa, the World Health Organization said. This vaccine could save thousands of children’s lives.
It’s been years in the making: The vaccine took over three decades to create because malaria is caused by a parasite, which is much harder to target than a virus.
4. It should be easier to get a rapid, at-home coronavirus test soon.
It’s the only state to do that so far, but shortages are impacting school districts across the country as drivers retire or find other work.
What does this mean for schools? Delays, disruption of extracurricular activities and even canceled classes in some places.
6. America has more statues of Confederates than abolitionists.
The country’s nearly 50,000 monuments are overwhelmingly White and male, an audit found.
People we’ve memorialized most: The top five are Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Christopher Columbus, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Saint Francis of Assisi. (Robert E. Lee clocks in at No. 6.)
Who is missing? Women and minorities. There are more statues of mermaids than congresswomen.
7. Climate change is dulling and delaying fall foliage.
Leaves are peaking later: Higher temperatures have pushed peak season back by as much as a week in some places, like Acadia National Park in Maine.
Colors could shift, too: Cold nights are essential for maple leaves’ brilliant red color. As temperatures rise, orange and yellow colors could dominate.