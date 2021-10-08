1. The Nobel Peace Prize goes to two journalists for promoting freedom of the press.

2. The Senate voted to raise the debt ceiling.

  • The short-term deal between Democrats and Republicans raises the limit on how much the government can borrow to pay its bills for two months. So there may be another battle coming in early December.
  • Next steps: The House still needs to vote on the increase, and then President Biden will need to sign it — but getting past the deadlocked Senate was the biggest obstacle.

3. Three national monuments weakened by Trump will be fully restored.

  • What did Trump do? He shrank the size of Bears Ears by nearly 85% and Grand Staircase-Escalante almost by half. Both are in Utah. He also allowed commercial fishing in Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine, off the coast of New England.
  • Biden plans to reverse those decisions today using the Antiquities Act.

4. A Trump lawyer told former aides not to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee.

  • Congressional investigators gave Mark Meadows, Kash Patel, Dan Scavino, Stephen K. Bannon and others until midnight last night to provide information.
  • What happens if they don’t comply? One congressman threatened possible contempt charges.

5. QR codes themselves aren’t tracking you, but they’re still a privacy problem.

  • What are they? The little black-and-white squares your phone can scan to pull up a link.
  • Are they bad? Not inherently. But the websites they open (like a restaurant menu) could track you and send your information to third-party companies.
  • What should I do? The best way to avoid tracking when you visit a website through a QR code — or any other way — is to turn on private browsing mode.

6. Dave Chappelle’s new Netflix special is causing controversy.

  • In “The Closer,” the comedian doubles down on jokes about the LGBTQ community, which have gotten him into trouble before.

7. Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond movie comes out today.

  • The actor remade 007 as a darker, more complex character, and “No Time to Die” is a fitting way to say goodbye.
  • Who will be the next Bond? We have no idea yet. Speculate away.

And now … what to watch this weekend (besides the Bond film): Here’s the best and worst of fall TV, according to our critic.

