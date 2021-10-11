The couple was arrested Saturday in West Virginia and will appear in court tomorrow.
3. Southwest Airlines canceled at least 1,800 flights this weekend.
What’s going on? There are two different stories. Southwest blamed “disruptive weather” and air traffic control, but the FAA said the problem was airline staffing and aircraft issues.
Staffing shortages caused flight cancellations and delays at Southwest over the summer (and caused it to cut back on flights).
4. Trick-or-treating is back on this Halloween, according to Anthony Fauci.
America’s top infectious-disease expert gave families the green light yesterday after health officials warned against it last year.
His advice comesas coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down.
5. A woman’s euthanasia was stopped last minute by Colombian officials.
Why are people talking about this? Colombia was one of the first countries to decriminalize euthanasia and recently said the right applies to patients who are still expected to live for more than six months.
Martha Sepúlveda, who has ALS, expected yesterday to become the first under the expanded rules to die by euthanasia.
However, a medical committee made a surprise decision that the 51-year-old no longer met the conditions.
6. The Boston Marathon returns today after almost 2½ years.
When does it start? The elite groups begin at 8:02 a.m. Eastern. The race is usually held in April but was pushed back because of the pandemic.
How do I watch? NBC Sports Network, NBC’s sports app and Peacock will have TV and streaming coverage. We’ll also have live updates here.
7. The first national Columbus Day began with a violent mob.
President Benjamin Harrison declared the holiday in 1892 to gain support among voters and resolve a diplomatic crisis after 11 Italian Americans were killed by rioters.
Columbus’s legacy has come under fire the past few years, and Biden made history Friday by commemorating Indigenous Peoples’ Day along with Columbus Day.