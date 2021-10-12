1. Climate change has affected at least 85% of people around the world.

  • Scientists analyzed and mapped more than 100,000 studies of events that could be linked to global warming to get to that number, published in a new study.
  • The key takeaway: How much climate change is already reshaping people’s lives.
  • In related news: This year alone in the U.S. there have been 18 weather disasters that have cost at least $1 billion each.

2. Workers at Jeff Bezos’s space venture reported a dysfunctional “bro culture.”

  • The concerns: Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith and others’ leadership styles, which translated into harassment toward some women, and a lack of intervention from Bezos, according to interviews and documents gathered by The Post.
  • Employees say the problems led to low morale, high turnover and delays, making it hard for the company to compete with Elon Musk’s SpaceX. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

3. Texas’s governor has banned businesses from requiring coronavirus vaccines.

  • Violators will face a fine of up to $1,000, according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s new order.
  • It’s a challenge to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates, as well as some companies in Texas (including Southwest Airlines) that are already requiring vaccines.

4. The Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach has resigned.

  • What happened? The NFL discovered emails Jon Gruden sent while he was a broadcaster with racist, homophobic and misogynistic language.
  • What were the emails about? One used racist language to describe the NFL Players Association’s executive director and another used a homophobic slur to describe NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, among others.

5. Southwest Airlines is still having flight issues.

  • 363 flights were canceled yesterday and 1,300 were delayed, many in large cities like Chicago, Denver and Baltimore.
  • What’s going on? Southwest said it’s dealing with a backlog of passengers affected by nearly 2,000 flight cancellations this weekend.
  • The airline said the backup began Friday with air-traffic control problems in Florida, but people have questioned that explanation.

6. The “Jeopardy!” champ with the second-longest winning streak has lost.

  • After 38 wins, $1.5 million in prize money and countless tweets about his use of the word “what’s,” Matt Amodio was defeated in last night’s episode.
  • The 30-year-old’s epic run ranks behind only Ken Jennings, who won 74 games and $2.5 million in 2004.

7. Your driver’s license could soon live on your phone.

  • What are digital licenses? Exactly what they sound like: nonphysical versions of a common form of state ID that you may be able to flash to TSA.
  • Are they coming to my state? Probably. More than 20 states have either considered, tested or already launched versions, and Apple plans to let you add your license to its Wallet app late this year.
  • The downsides: Some serious privacy and security concerns. However, physical licenses aren’t going away, so you can always sit this tech advance out.

