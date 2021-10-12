Employees say the problems led to low morale, high turnover and delays, making it hard for the company to compete with Elon Musk’s SpaceX. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
3. Texas’s governor has banned businesses from requiring coronavirus vaccines.
Violators will face a fine of up to $1,000, according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s new order.
It’s a challenge to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates, as well as some companies in Texas (including Southwest Airlines) that are already requiring vaccines.
Advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
4. The Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach has resigned.
What happened? The NFL discovered emails Jon Gruden sent while he was a broadcaster with racist, homophobic and misogynistic language.
What were the emails about? One used racist language to describe the NFL Players Association’s executive director and another used a homophobic slur to describe NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, among others.
5. Southwest Airlines is still having flight issues.
363 flights were canceled yesterday and 1,300 were delayed, many in large cities like Chicago, Denver and Baltimore.
What’s going on? Southwest said it’s dealing with a backlog of passengers affected by nearly 2,000 flight cancellations this weekend.