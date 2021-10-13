1. A record number of people are quitting their jobs.
Why are they leaving? A combination of factors. Many are fed up with inconvenient hours and poor pay, and with 10.4 million job openings in August (a very high number), they have options.
The service industry stands out: Almost 2 in 5 of the 4.3 million workers who quit in August worked in retail, restaurants or hotels.
2. You may not want to take a daily aspirin to prevent a heart attack or stroke.
The guidance is changing: “If you don’t have a history of heart attack and stroke, you shouldn’t be starting on aspirin just because you reach a certain age,” according to recommendations proposed by an influential task force.
Why? New studies show that the risks may outweigh the benefits. Aspirin can cause major bleeding that can be fatal.
If you have questions: Talk with your doctor before changing anything.
3. The U.S. will open the Canadian and Mexican borders for vaccinated travelers.
The new rules, which go into effect early November, will let people cross U.S. borders by land for nonessential reasons (like tourism or visiting family).
The U.S. said last month that it’s relaxing the rules for vaccinated foreign travelers who fly into the country in early November, too.
4. The FDA is neutral on the need for Moderna booster shots.
Sound familiar? Its review of booster shots for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine looked similar.
What’s next: FDA vaccine advisers will meet Thursday and Friday on whether to recommend Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots.
5. Southwest’s meltdown could foreshadow a chaotic holiday season.
What happened with Southwest? It canceled more than 2,000 flights this weekend, backing travel up for days.
Why that’s a warning sign: Airlines have fewer flights compared to pre-pandemic times, which gives them less room to recover when things go wrong, especially when flights are packed (like during the holidays), experts say.
Some tips: Stick with airlines that are dominant in the region you’re flying out of and be ready to have some flexibility.
6. Lawn care in California is going green.
A new law would phase out gas-powered lawn equipment (like leaf blowers) by 2024, setting the state up to be the first in the country to do so.
Americans used nearly 3 billion gallons of gasoline to run lawn and garden equipment in 2018, data shows. That’s about how much energy it takes to power 3 million homes for a year.
7. William Shatner will head into space today (if all goes as planned).
The 90-year-old “Star Trek” star who played Capt. Kirk has a seat on a Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin rocket scheduled to launch at 10 a.m. Eastern. He’ll be the world’s oldest space traveler.
The flight is set to just barely scratch the edge of what’s considered space and last about 10 minutes. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)