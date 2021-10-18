1. A gang kidnapped a group of missionaries in Haiti.
Sixteen Americans and one Canadian were taken Saturday by 400 Mawozo, which is known for targeting religious groups, after visiting an orphanage, according to our reporting.
We don’t know much yet about efforts to get them back. It’s common for kidnappers in Haiti to wait 24 to 72 hours before issuing ransom demands.
2. The trial of the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery starts today.
What happened? The 25-year-old Black man was chased and shot while jogging unarmed in Georgia in February 2020. The case was one of many that sparked racial justice demonstrations last year.
Who is on trial? Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, who are White.
What to expect: Jury selection could take weeks, and there’s a chance they’ll have to move the trial to a different part of Georgia to form an impartial one.
3. Doctors are worried about a “twindemic” of flu and coronavirus this winter.
Why? Americans have built up less natural immunity against influenza because so few were infected in 2020, experts say.
So how can you tell the difference? Covid and the flu share many of the same symptoms — fever, cough and chills — so it’ll be hard to know for sure without a test.
Can I get both the flu shot and a coronavirus vaccine? Yes. The CDC recommends getting your flu shot by the end of this month.
4. Thousands of workers have gone on strike this year.
This past week: 10,000 John Deere workers went on strike, and unions representing 31,000 Kaiser employees authorized walkouts. About 60,000 Hollywood production workers were threatening a strike but reached a last-minute deal Saturday.
Why now? Employees have more leverage because they’ve become harder to replace, making striking less risky.
What do workers want? Many are angry that pay isn’t keeping up with profits — or inflation.
5. L.A. County wants to make Vanessa Bryant undergo an eight-hour psych evaluation.
The development is part of a lawsuit related to Kobe Bryant’s death. His widow says her family’s privacy was violated after sheriff’s deputies shared photos from the helicopter crash site.
The county called an exam “crucial” for the defense, saying the plaintiffs, including other victims’ families, need to “support their claims” of emotional distress and depression.
6. The only road in and out of Alaska’s most popular national park is in danger.
What is happening? A landslide down a narrow road at Denali National Park has forced half the road closed at least through summer of next year, affecting a prized tourist attraction. It will probably be at least two years before a bridge can be built and things return to normal.
Why is it happening? Climate change is accelerating a rocky glacier’s movement downhill, carrying 300 feet of roadbed with it.
7. The Chicago Sky won its first WNBA title after beating the Phoenix Mercury.
The Sky made a stunning fourth-quarter comeback, rallying from an 11-point deficit by scoring 15 of the game’s last 17 points.
The final score: Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper led the team to an 80-74 victory.