1. People will be able to get coronavirus booster shots different from their first doses.
Who will benefit? Recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is less effective than Pfizer’s and Moderna’s, may get the best protection with a Moderna booster, a study showed.
Should you do it? People should generally stick to the vaccine they first got, a health official said. But the official acknowledged some may not have access to the original, while others might have had a bad reaction to it.
In related news: Infections and hospitalizations are down, but possible mutations have scientists warning people the pandemic is far from over.
2. The EPA plans to set limits on toxic “forever chemicals” in drinking water.
What are PFAS? Polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances, which do not break down naturally. They are used in products ranging from dental floss to nonstick cookware and have leaked into our water and food, too.
Are they harmful? Exposure has been linked to thyroid disease, infertility risks, certain cancers, and developmental problems in children.
What will the regulations do? Set enforceable standards that will come with penalties and designate some PFAS as hazardous chemicals.
3. Colin Powell was immunocompromised because of blood cancer.
The 84-year-old, who died yesterday of covid-19 complications, was vaccinated and due to get a booster shot when he got sick. A weakened immune system lowers the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines.
“I’ve got multiple myeloma cancer, and I’ve got Parkinson’s disease. But otherwise I’m fine,” the former secretary of state told The Post’s Bob Woodward: “Don’t feel sorry for me, for God’s sakes!”
Advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
4. Former president Trump sued the Jan. 6 committee to block its record requests.
House investigators have been trying to get records about the day of the Capitol attack, as well as Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election results.
In other news: The committee is expected to approve a criminal complaint against Stephen K. Bannon tonight for refusing to cooperate.
5. The NBA’s 75th anniversary season starts today.
The 82-game schedule is back after two seasons were shortened by the pandemic.
Three teams to watch: The Brooklyn Nets, who have the league’s deepest roster, even with Kyrie Irving’s vaccine drama; the Golden State Warriors, who are primed to let Steph Curry go nuclear; and the Los Angeles Lakers, whose star-studded but aging roster will either go boom or bust.
Tonight’s games: Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks and Lakers vs. Warriors.
6. Apple finally fixed the things people hated most about its laptops.
Two new MacBook Pros were unveiled yesterday, with no more Touch Bar, more places to plug things in and chargers that detach easily again when yanked (hallelujah).
That’s not all: The laptops have better screens and more processing power. AirPods are getting an update, too — shorter stems and longer battery life.
Advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
7. Fifty people are being paid $10,000 to move to West Virginia for a year.
Why? The state hopes that once people give it a shot, they’ll stay forever.
How the program works: Applicants had to be remote workers and move to the city of Morgantown. The money is paid out in installments.
Tempted? Applications for the same program in a different West Virginia city are open now.