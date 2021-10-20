

Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post

1. The U.S.’s climate credibility is at risk ahead of a big U.N. summit starting Oct. 31.

What’s at stake: America’s ability to meet its commitment to cut the nation’s carbon output in half by the end of the decade, compared to 2005 levels.

President Biden's plan to get there just hit a huge roadblock after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he opposed a program to reward electric utilities for switching to renewable energy and penalize those that don't.

What's the plan B? The White House is exploring executive actions, but replacing the power plant proposal will be difficult.

2. The Jan. 6 committee voted to hold Stephen K. Bannon in contempt.

The former Trump adviser has so far refused to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol.

What does that mean? Contempt of Congress is a misdemeanor criminal offense that can result in up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

What's next? The full House needs to vote on the recommendation, which could happen this week; then the Justice Department would take over.

3. Hearing aids could be available without a prescription or exam by next fall.

The FDA proposed new, long-awaited rules that would allow them to be sold over-the-counter.

Hearing aids can cost more than $5,000 on average per pair and aren't usually covered by insurance. Advocates say over-the-counter models could cost a fraction of that.

4. Arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border have hit the highest levels since 1986.

More than 1.7 million migrants were detained in the 2021 fiscal year, according to Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Post.

Where were people coming from? Mexico was the single largest source of illegal migration, followed by migrants who were not from Central America or Mexico, including Haitians, who overwhelmed the border in September.

5. Covid-19 has killed at least 65,000 more men than women in the U.S.

The gender gap was biggest among middle-aged adults, and men overall were 1.6 times more likely to die of the disease, according to a new study, which looked at coronavirus data through August.

What to watch today: The FDA is expected to authorize booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and could say doses can be mixed-and-matched.

6. Rachel Levine became the nation’s first openly transgender four-star officer.

The Biden appointee was sworn in yesterday as an admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, which responds to health crises (for instance, administering vaccines during the pandemic).

Advocacy groups called it a breakthrough moment.

7. A diver discovered a 900-year-old sword off the coast of Israel.

The weapon probably belonged to a Crusader knight, experts say, and is in perfect condition (other than being covered in marine life), likely thanks to the warmth of the Mediterranean.

And now … for a daily dose of good news: This retired FBI official stepped up when he saw a shortage of school bus drivers.

