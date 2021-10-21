1. Booster shots could be available to millions more people by the end of the week.
The FDA authorized Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters, as well as the mixing and matching of the coronavirus vaccines, including Pfizer-BioNTech.
Who would qualify? For Johnson & Johnson, anyone 18 and over because of the shot’s lower protection; for Moderna, people 65 and older or other adults with higher risk factors.
What’s next: CDC advisers meet today to make their recommendation (including detailed guidance on mixing and matching). Then, the CDC director will get the final say.
2. A group of experts called global warming the greatest threat to human health.
Inaction puts millions of lives at risk, more than 100 doctors and health experts said in a new analysis. They warned of food shortages, deadly disasters and disease outbreaks worse than this pandemic.
The good news: There’s still time to turn things around, if people act quickly to cut down emissions.
However: Countries haven’t been doing nearly enough — and the U.S. is one of the worst offenders.
3. The Parkland school shooter pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people.
What now? A jury trial to decide whether to sentence 23-year-old Nikolas Cruz to death or life in prison without parole is scheduled to begin in January.
Was this expected? Not until last Friday. Before that, his lawyers said Cruz would plead guilty only if prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table.
The 2018 shooting in Florida was one of the country’s deadliest school shootings.
4. The NFL agreed to remove “race-norming” from its concussion settlement evaluations.
What is race-norming? A controversial practice in neuropsychology that assumes Black people perform worse on many cognition tests.
Why this matters: Race-norming put Black players at a disadvantage and kept some from dementia diagnoses, a Post review found.
Former players who have already gone through the evaluation process would be able to be reevaluated, under the terms of a new proposal.
5. Remains were found in the search for Gabby Petito’s fiance.
The unidentified remains, along with Brian Laundrie’s backpack and other items, were discovered in part of a Florida wilderness reserve that had been underwater until recently.
The 23-year-old vanished after Petito went missing — and was later found killed — during the couple’s cross-country road trip. He is a “person of interest” in her disappearance but has not been charged.
6. Wildfire smoke harms more people in the East than West.
About 75% of U.S. smoke-related deaths and asthma visits to emergency rooms over most of the past decade occurred east of the Rocky Mountains, a recent study shows.
Why? The East’s higher population density. Smoke particles can hang around in the air and cause health problems even when the sky isn’t noticeably smoky.
7. AMC is bringing captions to hundreds of its theaters across the country.
It’s a win for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as anyone who speaks English as a second language. People also are more used to seeing text on-screen now, thanks to social media videos.
How do I find a showing? AMC said that, starting this week, people will be able to find showtimes and locations on its app and website.