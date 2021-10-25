1Facebook ignored staff warnings and exposed the world to dangerous content.
- How we know this: A trove of internal documents disclosed by whistleblower Frances Haugen and investigated by The Post and others.
- What they showed: Amid a push for user attention, Facebook abandoned initiatives to reduce misinformation and radicalization.
- Other key takeaways: CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s public comments have conflicted with internal research, and the company has shortchanged much of the world, leaving those countries vulnerable to hate speech and lies.
2There’s a huge storm dumping rain and snow on California.
- Flash flood watches are up for most of Central and Northern California, and some areas could get a foot and a half of rain (Santa Rosa was already up to 6 inches last night).
- There are power outages, and some reports of flooding and mudslides. The danger is especially high in areas burned by fires.
35-to-11-year-olds could start getting vaccinated early next month, expert Anthony Fauci said.
- An FDA advisory committee will meet tomorrow to discuss emergency authorization of Pfizer’s pediatric coronavirus vaccine.
- The benefits “clearly outweigh the risks,” according to an FDA review, appearing to pave the way for approval.
Story continues below advertisement
4The Charlottesville “Unite the Right” trial begins today.
- What was “Unite the Right”? A deadly rally in 2017 where armed White supremacists and militia members gathered in downtown Charlottesville, Va.
- Who is on trial? Some of the country’s most notorious racists, including Jason Kessler, the rally’s main organizer, and Richard Spencer, one of the featured speakers.
- What to expect: The jury will decide whether organizing the rally amounted to a conspiracy to engage in racially motivated violence. The trial is expected to last until Nov. 19.
5Sudan’s military has taken over in a coup.
- What we know: The prime minister has been detained, the government dissolved and a state of emergency declared. The Internet went down in the capital, and reports say roads are being closed and flights suspended.
- The northeast African country has been transitioning to democracy since 2019, but that progress is now in question.
6Power outages have become longer and more frequent across the U.S.
- The average American home went more than eight hours without power last year — more than double the outage time five years ago.
- Why is this happening? Extreme weather brought on by climate change that the power grid just isn’t built to handle.
Story continues below advertisement
7The NFL season is upside-down and other takeaways from Week 7.
- The Kansas City Chiefs’ season went from bad to worse after QB Patrick Mahomes got injured and they didn’t even score a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.
- Adding to the strangeness: The Cincinnati Bengals are on top of the AFC North, the Arizona Cardinals are the only unbeaten team, and Bill Belichick’s Patriots have a losing record.