1 Facebook ignored staff warnings and exposed the world to dangerous content.

How we know this: A trove of internal documents disclosed by whistleblower Frances Haugen and investigated by The Post and others.

What they showed: Amid a push for user attention, Amid a push for user attention, Facebook abandoned initiatives to reduce misinformation and radicalization.

Other key takeaways: CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s public comments have conflicted CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s public comments have conflicted with internal research , and the company has shortchanged much of the world , leaving those countries vulnerable to hate speech and lies.

2 There’s a huge storm dumping rain and snow on California.

Flash flood watches are up for most of Central and Northern California, and some areas could get for most of Central and Northern California, and some areas could get a foot and a half of rain (Santa Rosa was already up to 6 inches last night).

There are power outages, and some reports of flooding and mudslides. The danger is especially high in areas burned by fires.

3 5-to-11-year-olds could start getting vaccinated early next month, expert Anthony Fauci said.

4 The Charlottesville “Unite the Right” trial begins today.

What was “Unite the Right”? A deadly rally in 2017 where armed White supremacists and militia members gathered in downtown Charlottesville, Va.

Who is on trial? Some of the country’s Some of the country’s most notorious racists , including Jason Kessler, the rally’s main organizer, and Richard Spencer, one of the featured speakers.

What to expect: The jury will decide whether organizing the rally amounted to a conspiracy to engage in racially motivated violence. The trial is expected to last until Nov. 19.

5 Sudan’s military has taken over in a coup.

What we know: The prime minister The prime minister has been detained , the government dissolved and a state of emergency declared. The Internet went down in the capital, and reports say roads are being closed and flights suspended.

The northeast African country has been transitioning to democracy since 2019, but that progress is now in question.

6 Power outages have become longer and more frequent across the U.S.

The average American home went more than eight hours without power last year — more than double the outage time five years ago.

Why is this happening? Extreme weather brought on by climate change that the power grid just Extreme weather brought on by climate change that the power grid just isn’t built to handle

7 The NFL season is upside-down and other takeaways from Week 7.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ season went went from bad to worse after QB Patrick Mahomes got injured and they didn’t even score a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.

Adding to the strangeness: The Cincinnati Bengals are on top of the AFC North, the Arizona Cardinals are the only unbeaten team, and Bill Belichick’s Patriots have a losing record.