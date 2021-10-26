1 Facebook’s news feed prioritized content likely to make people angry.

How? Starting in 2017, Facebook's ranking algorithm treated emoji reactions including "angry" as five times more valuable than "likes," documents reviewed by The Post reveal

The theory: Posts that prompted emotion tended to keep users more engaged, a metric that’s key to Facebook’s business model.

2 Global emissions are on a path to increase 16% by the end of the decade.

The findings in a new U.N. report are based on 192 countries’ commitments so far to cut their greenhouse gas emissions.

What that means: If countries don't do more, the world is projected to warm 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, far above a 2-degree benchmark set in 2015.

The report raises the stakes for the U.N. climate summit starting Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.

3 Immigration arrests dropped to their lowest level in at least a decade.

ICE made about 72,000 arrests last fiscal year, which ended in September, roughly half the Trump administration's annual totals, records show

What caused the drop? The Biden administration is focusing on targeting more serious criminals, officials say.

4 There’s a bomb cyclone heading toward the Northeast today.

The forecast: Heavy rains today and tomorrow, with potential flooding in Philadelphia, New York and Boston, and strong winds, which could cause power outages in coastal New England.

Over in California: The storm there was winding down after bringing record-setting rains, as well as flooding and mudslides.

5 New rules for international travel to the U.S. have been released.

What they say: Most travelers from abroad will have to A) be vaccinated and B) show a negative coronavirus test from at least three days before departure, according to the Biden administration. The rules go into effect when the travel ban lifts Nov. 8.

What about kids? Children under age 18 won’t be required to be vaccinated, though they’ll still need a negative coronavirus test.

In other news: FDA advisers FDA advisers meet today on recommending Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine for 5-to-11-year-olds.

6 A “Rust” assistant director had been fired after a gun unexpectedly went off on set in 2019.

One person was injured in the incident during the filming of "Freedom's Path," according to a producer from that movie.

Dave Halls, the AD, was the one who handed Alec Baldwin the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza last week.

7 The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves play in the World Series tonight.

What's the schedule? It's a best-of-seven series. Games 1 and 2 will be in Houston; games 3, 4 (and 5, if needed) will be in Atlanta; and the final two games would be back in Houston.

What to know about the teams: This is the Braves' first World Series since 1999. The Astros last won in 2017, with the help of a sign-stealing scheme that still hangs over the team

How to watch: Each game starts around 8 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on Fox.

And now … I stocked up yesterday (Butterfingers, of course), and you should, too: The best Halloween candy, according to our staff.