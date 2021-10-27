1 FDA advisers recommended Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for 5-to-11-year-olds.

What’s next: The FDA will need to authorize the vaccine, which could happen later this week. Then, CDC advisers plan to meet Tuesday to give their recommendation.

The timeline: Kids could start getting the two-dose shot in the Kids could start getting the two-dose shot in the first or second week of November.

More hopeful news: New U.S. coronavirus cases have dropped New U.S. coronavirus cases have dropped nearly 60% since a peak in mid-September.

2 Democrats are still going back and forth over a trillion-dollar spending plan.

The big sticking points between moderates and liberals: Health-care coverage, universal paid leave and climate initiatives.

Another idea making headlines: A tax that would mainly target the A tax that would mainly target the 10 wealthiest Americans — but it’s in political limbo, too.

There has been some progress: Lawmakers seem to have a compromise on corporate taxes and say a deal Lawmakers seem to have a compromise on corporate taxes and say a deal is coming “soon,” though it may not be this week.

3 The supply chain’s biggest traffic jam keeps getting worse.

The problem: A backlog of ships waiting off the coast of Southern California for space to drop millions of tons of cargo off.

What’s being done? Ports added Ports added new daily fees on cargo carriers this week, hoping that will encourage companies to move containers more quickly.

4 California will need a lot more rain to end its drought.

This week’s storm made a “20 percent down payment,” made a “20 percent down payment,” as one expert put it , but wasn’t enough.

However, it was still good news: Reservoirs are refreshed, and rivers are flowing. The storm left snow in the Sierra Nevadas (though not as much as hoped, thanks to rising temperatures) and stamped out fire danger.

5 There’s been a rise of violence in schools as students go back to classrooms.

From Aug. 1 to Oct. 1, there were 97 reported gun-related incidents in schools. During that same period in 2019, there were 29, there were 97 reported gun-related incidents in schools. During that same period in 2019, there were 29, according to one count . Teachers also report seeing more of everything from minor misbehaviors to fights in hallways.

What’s behind the trend? Experts point to the stress of adjusting back to in-person learning after months of isolation and upheaval.

6 The men shot by a teen in Kenosha, Wis., last year can’t be called “victims,” a judge ruled.

The term was “loaded,” though referring to them as “rioters,” “looters” and “arsonists” will be allowed, according to though referring to them as “rioters,” “looters” and “arsonists” will be allowed, according to final ground rules before a trial starts next week.

What happened: Kyle Rittenhouse killed two men and injured another during August 2020 protests sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a White police officer.

7 Astronomers have found signs of a planet outside our galaxy.

The potential planet — around the size of Saturn — would be in the Whirlpool Galaxy, about 28 million light-years away.

How they found it: A NASA space telescope that A NASA space telescope that detects X-ray wavelengths , which lets them look farther than before.

Why this is exciting: So far, the only planets we know about are in the Milky Way, often less than 3,000 light-years from Earth.