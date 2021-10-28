1 President Biden plans to announce a revised social spending package today.

The president expects all Democrats will support this new version after weeks of back-and-forth over how to shrink the trillion-dollar plan.

We don't know yet what policies made the cut. As of last night, paid leave looked like it was on the chopping block

2 Los Angeles has committed to run entirely on clean energy by 2035.

How will it get there? There’s no exact plan yet, but scenarios include far higher use of solar panels and electric cars, as well as replacing natural gas, possibly with “clean hydrogen.”

Can they do it? It won't be easy. L.A. residents would have to make significant lifestyle changes, and one study found it would cost between $57 billion and $87 billion.

If the city does succeed, however, it would be a key model for how to go carbon-free.

3 Millions of people with mental health conditions can now get booster shots.

They became eligible this month after the CDC said mood disorders, including depression and schizophrenia, are risk factors for severe covid-19

In other news: An antidepressant drug called fluvoxamine has shown promise in treating covid-19, according to a new study

4 Doctors and manufacturers have to warn potential patients of breast implant risks.

The new FDA rules come after tens of thousands of complaints from women who experienced brain fog, fatigue and other health issues known as “breast implant illness.”

Among the changes: Patients must be walked through an FDA checklist and certain types of implants will come with warning labels and advice.

5 A “suspected live round” was recovered from the “Rust” director’s shoulder.

The "lead projectile" (which officials did not call a bullet), as well as ammunition and firearms from the set, has been sent to the FBI, according to a news conference

What happened? Alec Baldwin shot a gun last week while rehearsing a scene, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Why don't movies use computer-generated gunshots? One of the key problems is creating a realistic muzzle flash

6 What’s in that fast-food burger? Sometimes, harmful plastics.

Small amounts of chemicals called phthalates (which are used to make plastics soft) have been found in food from places like McDonald's and Chipotle, a new study shows

Phthalates have been linked to health issues, including fertility problems, and an increased risk for learning, attention and behavioral disorders in children.

7 People are using Bluetooth trackers to find stolen cars, bikes and bags.

Devices like Apple AirTags are small, easy to hide and let you track your things if they get taken, even if that’s not their intended use.

How can you use these trackers safely? If you're not careful, you could land in dangerous situations. Some best practices: Don't confront anyone, keep a safe distance and always call police for help.