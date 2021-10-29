1 President Biden’s budget plan has the biggest climate investment in U.S. history.

$555 billion would go toward cutting carbon emissions, cutting carbon emissions, including tax credits for businesses and consumers.

Other key policies: Health-care changes expected to extend coverage to 7 million people; free prekindergarten; and new taxes on people making over $10 million. (We have a full breakdown of what’s in and out Health-care changes expected to extend coverage to 7 million people; free prekindergarten; and new taxes on people making over $10 million. (We have a full breakdown of what’s in and out here .)

What’s next? Democrats Democrats weren’t sold yet on the smaller, $1.75 trillion plan, and there may be another week of haggling in Congress.

2 The “best last chance” to tackle climate change starts Sunday in Scotland.

What to know: Delegates from nearly 200 nations are gathering for two weeks at Delegates from nearly 200 nations are gathering for two weeks at the U.N. climate summit (called COP26) in Glasgow.

The main goal: To get countries to agree to aggressive emissions cuts and recommit to the 2015 Paris agreement target of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

3 Biden is sitting down with Pope Francis today at the Vatican.

The meeting, which which started around 6 a.m. Eastern time , is the first of Biden’s presidency, though he’s met the pope three times before.

What’s on the agenda? Officially, the pandemic, climate change and caring for the poor.

The president is in Europe for two international summits. Tomorrow, he’ll be at a Group of 20 meeting; then he’ll go to Scotland for the U.N. climate summit.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

4 Former N.Y. governor Andrew Cuomo has been accused of forcibly touching a woman.

The misdemeanor complaint said the incident said the incident happened last year at the executive mansion.

Cuomo resigned in August after an investigation found he sexually harassed 11 women and tried to retaliate against one of his accusers.

5 Facebook changed its corporate name to Meta (but Facebook will still be Facebook).

Why? The company is The company is shifting its focus to the “metaverse” and trying to distance itself from the crisis in its social media business.

What is the metaverse? A communal cyberspace where people could play, shop and hang out, which the tech world says is the future of the Internet.

6 An attack left an American Airlines flight attendant with broken bones.

What happened? A passenger on a Wednesday flight confronted her after being bumped and then punched her in the face, A passenger on a Wednesday flight confronted her after being bumped and then punched her in the face, a union official said

The airline called it “one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we’ve ever seen.” The passenger was detained.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

7 The used car market is “bananas” right now.