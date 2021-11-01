1 The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol wasn’t a spontaneous act.

Red flags were everywhere, but law enforcement officials failed to respond with urgency, a new Post investigation found

Who raised the alarm? Local officials, FBI informants, social media companies, former national security officials, researchers, lawmakers and tipsters. The FBI was also limited by a change in its social media monitoring service just before 2021.

Early flares that day warned of what would come: Hundreds of Trump supporters clashed with police at the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial on the morning of Jan. 6, some with shields and gas masks.

2 The Supreme Court will hear two challenges to Texas’s strict abortion law today.

Abortion isn't directly on the table: Instead, judges will determine whether the U.S. or abortion providers can sue over the law in federal court.

Why? The law, which virtually bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, was designed to be hard to challenge. Texas has argued that lawsuits must be brought in state court.

3 World leaders will gather for the next two days at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow.

What to know: More than 120 heads of state are expected to be there, with the notable exception of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The wider summit lasts two weeks.

What to watch today: Opening speeches from TV naturalist David Attenborough and Prince Charles. President Biden is also scheduled to speak.

In related news: Biden spent the weekend at the Group of 20 summit reversing key Trump policies

4 Virginia will be closely watched tomorrow as voters elect a new governor.

Why so much interest? Virginia is one of just two places that holds statewide elections the year after a presidential race, and it's seen as a test of Biden's job so far.

Who is running? The main candidates are Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor before from 2014 to 2018, and Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former private-equity executive and political newcomer.

What to expect: The race is in a dead heat, though Republicans haven't won a statewide Virginia race since 2009.

5 Jury selection begins today in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

What happened? The 18-year-old killed two men and injured another during unrest last year sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a White police officer.

What to expect: A contentious trial. Rittenhouse, who is White, was among a wave of armed civilians who decided to patrol the streets of Kenosha, Wis., and his case has rallied far-right groups. Lawyers will argue that he acted in self-defense.

6 The World Series is heading to Game 6.

The Houston Astros beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 last night and kept themselves alive. It's a best-of-seven championship, and the Braves have three wins to the Astros' two.

Game 6 is tomorrow at 8 p.m. Eastern in Houston.

7 There’s public data now on whether that college degree will pay off.

People can check how much money graduates are likely to make by program and school, based on Department of Education information

Notable: Researchers looking into the new data say they’ve found hundreds of programs that give no financial return at all.