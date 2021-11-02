1 There are state and local elections across the country today.

2 Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 5 to 11 could be available as soon as tomorrow.

The CDC is expected to sign off on the coronavirus shot today after its advisers meet to give a recommendation

A program to help get kids vaccinated will be fully up and running by Monday.

In other news: Immunity from vaccines is more consistent than immunity from getting covid-19, but both last at least six months, a CDC report said

3 Threats and disinformation have spread across the U.S. since the Jan. 6 attack.

A third of Republican candidates interested in running for statewide offices this cycle have questioned the outcome of the 2020 vote or downplayed the Capitol attack, a Post investigation found

Ten of them are running for secretary of state, a position that oversees elections in many states.

In at least 17 states, election officials have collectively received hundreds of threats to their safety or their lives.

4 The Supreme Court seemed willing to allow a challenge to Texas’s abortion law.

What’s the issue? Abortion providers and the U.S. government want federal courts to review the law (which they say is unconstitutional), while Texas says they can’t because of the unique way the law was written.

What's next: The justices will issue a ruling, which could come more quickly than usual , since this question is mostly about procedure.

5 The U.S. announced new rules to curb methane at the U.N. climate summit.

What are they? The EPA proposals target leaks from oil and gas operations and include adding standards for old wells and stricter monitoring.

Why? Methane, a main component of natural gas, is the world’s second-largest greenhouse gas contributor to climate change.

In other summit news: More than 100 countries, including Brazil (home to the Amazon rainforest), are pledging to stop deforestation over the next decade.

6 People are retiring early but delaying Social Security.

The number of workers applying for benefits has fallen 5%, the biggest drop in almost two decades, while retirements of people 65 to 69 years old increased 5%, The Post found

Why? A combination of federal stimulus checks and surging stock markets. Delaying now will let them collect higher payments later.

7 If you’ve quit your job, tech tools can help you land a new one.

How? The services can give you free access to valuable networks of contacts, advice and guidance, as well as employers and jobs.

Where to start: LinkedIn, Indeed and ZipRecruiter, for job listings and networking; and Slack, Glassdoor, Blind and Fishbowl, for inside information about industries and companies. (There's a full guide here .)