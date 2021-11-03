1 Glenn Youngkin was elected Virginia’s first Republican governor since 2009.

It's a significant loss for President Biden and could mean bad news for Democrats in next year's midterm elections.

In New Jersey, the gubernatorial race (which was supposed to be an easy win for Democrats) was still too close to call

Other notable results so far: New York City elected Eric Adams as its second Black mayor; Boston elected Michelle Wu as its first Asian American mayor; and Minneapolis rejected a controversial police reform measure.

2 Kids 5 to 11 can now get a coronavirus vaccine.

The CDC signed off on Pfizer's two-shot version for kids, and they can start getting vaccinated today.

How do I sign my kid up? Check with your pediatrician's office or go to vaccines.gov. Individual states are handling distribution differently.

You may need some patience: It could take a few days for the vaccine to be widely available, as some states preordered more doses than others.

3 The Supreme Court is hearing a major gun rights case today.

At question: The extent to which Americans have a constitutional right to carry loaded, concealed firearms.

The case challenges New York restrictions that require people to get a special license and show "proper cause" in order to have concealed guns outside the home.

Seven other states have similar laws, and the justices’ decision could have broad national implications.

4 You won’t be automatically tagged in Facebook photos anymore.

The company has decided to stop using its facial recognition software and delete data on more than a billion people's faces.

Why? There have been privacy and surveillance concerns about the technology (which is now all over the Internet) for years.

5 World leaders promised to tackle deforestation and methane at the U.N. climate summit.

What are the pledges? To stop deforestation over the next decade and to cut methane emissions by 30% by the end of the decade.

They're the biggest promises to come out of the two-week summit so far, which hopes to get countries to agree to aggressive emissions cuts and recommit to stopping the planet from warming more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

6 The Atlanta Braves won their first World Series in 26 years.

The underdogs crushed the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 last night, ending the 14th-longest drought in Major League Baseball.

7 There’s a new space race unfolding, and it’s about Internet access.

What's going on? SpaceX has put 1,000 satellites into low Earth orbit that provide broadband Internet, and Amazon announced plans this week to do the same.

Their goal: Going after the 4 billion people that don’t have Internet yet, as well as businesses like airlines and cruise ships that operate in remote areas.