1Tuesday’s election highlighted Democrats’ fragile majorities in the House and Senate.
- The party’s losses, from Virginia’s Tidewater region to the Philadelphia suburbs to Long Island, prompted Democrats to try to speed up President Biden’s spending package.
- In other contests: New Jersey’s Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly won reelection, but the unexpectedly close race was just another piece of bad news for Democrats.
- Another theme: In mayoral races across the country, voters chose pragmatic candidates over ones advocating for revolutionary change.
2750,000 people have now died of covid-19 in the U.S.
- In perspective: That’s more than the populations of three states (Alaska, Vermont, Wyoming) or Washington, D.C.
- The majority of people who died recently were unvaccinated.
- In more pandemic news: New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams said he plans to “revisit” the city’s controversial vaccine mandate.
3The U.S. central bank will start scaling back its economic support this month.
- What does this mean? That the Fed thinks the economy is on the right track, despite inflation and supply chain issues.
- What has the Fed been doing? It’s been spending billions every month on bonds since the height of the pandemic to stimulate the economy and hold down interest rates.
- It will wind things down by cutting bond purchases by $15 billion every month.
4A nearly all-White jury was picked for the trial in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing.
- The defense struck 11 out of 12 Black people from the final jury pool, leaving one Black man and 11 White people.
- Prosecutors alleged racial discrimination, but the judge rejected the argument.
- What’s the trial about? Three White men are accused of racially profiling, chasing and fatally shooting Arbery, a Black man, in Georgia last year.
5The majority of the Supreme Court appeared to think New York’s gun law is too restrictive.
- What’s the law? It requires gun owners to have special justification to get a permit to carry a concealed firearm in public.
- A ruling against New York would have consequences for at least a half-dozen states with similar laws.
6Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Why are people talking about this? The reigning MVP’s vaccination status is murky. He told reporters he was “immunized,” but he’s been following protocols for unvaccinated players, like daily testing.
- What this means: He’ll miss Sunday’s game at the Kansas City Chiefs while he’s in isolation.
7A city in New York just voted to decarbonize every single building by 2030.
- What does that mean? Ithaca will electrify some 6,000 homes and buildings, with changes like swapping natural gas stoves for induction cooktops and installing solar panels.
- The plan is projected to save about 160,000 tons of carbon dioxide (about the emissions from 35,000 cars, driven for a year).