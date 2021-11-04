1 Tuesday’s election highlighted Democrats’ fragile majorities in the House and Senate.

The party's losses, from Virginia's Tidewater region to the Philadelphia suburbs to Long Island, prompted Democrats to try to speed up President Biden's spending package.

In other contests: New Jersey's Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly won reelection, but the unexpectedly close race was just another piece of bad news for Democrats.

Another theme: In mayoral races across the country, voters chose pragmatic candidates over ones advocating for revolutionary change.

2 750,000 people have now died of covid-19 in the U.S.

In perspective: That’s more than the populations of three states (Alaska, Vermont, Wyoming) or Washington, D.C.

The majority of people who died recently were unvaccinated

In more pandemic news: New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams said he plans to "revisit" the city's controversial vaccine mandate.

3 The U.S. central bank will start scaling back its economic support this month.

What does this mean? That the Fed thinks the economy is on the right track, despite inflation and supply chain issues.

What has the Fed been doing? It’s been spending billions every month on bonds since the height of the pandemic to stimulate the economy and hold down interest rates.

It will wind things down by cutting bond purchases by $15 billion every month.

4 A nearly all-White jury was picked for the trial in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing.

The defense struck 11 out of 12 Black people from the final jury pool, leaving one Black man and 11 White people

Prosecutors alleged racial discrimination, but the judge rejected the argument.

What’s the trial about? Three White men are accused of racially profiling, chasing and fatally shooting Arbery, a Black man, in Georgia last year.

5 The majority of the Supreme Court appeared to think New York’s gun law is too restrictive.

What's the law? It requires gun owners to have special justification to get a permit to carry a concealed firearm in public.

A ruling against New York would have consequences for at least a half-dozen states with similar laws.

6 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why are people talking about this? The reigning MVP's vaccination status is murky. He told reporters he was "immunized," but he's been following protocols for unvaccinated players, like daily testing.

What this means: He’ll miss Sunday’s game at the Kansas City Chiefs while he’s in isolation.

7 A city in New York just voted to decarbonize every single building by 2030.

What does that mean? Ithaca will electrify some 6,000 homes and buildings, with changes like swapping natural gas stoves for induction cooktops and installing solar panels.

The plan is projected to save about 160,000 tons of carbon dioxide (about the emissions from 35,000 cars, driven for a year).