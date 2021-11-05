1 More than a dozen states have begun filing challenges to the federal vaccine mandate.

What's the mandate? Large companies have until Jan. 4 to make sure workers are either vaccinated for the coronavirus, or are tested weekly if they don't want the vaccine, under rules announced yesterday

What happens if businesses don't comply? They could face the potential of $13,000 fines per violation, or $136,000 per willful violation.

In other news: An antiviral coronavirus pill from Pfizer reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent in high-risk people, according to a company study

2 The Justice Department sued Texas over its new voting law.

What does the law do? Bans drive-through and 24-hour voting, limits mail voting and gives partisan poll watchers more access, among other things.

The lawsuit argues that the new rules harm voters with disabilities and violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

3 The world will burn through its “carbon budget” in 11 years without big emissions cuts.

What’s the “carbon budget”? The amount of CO2 humanity can emit before the Earth will warm more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The new findings come from an annual report, which draws from atmospheric measurements, energy statistics and deforestation models.

What do they mean? That the path to stopping global warming at that 1.5-degree goal is getting harder to see, even as countries meet at the U.N. climate summit.

4 The NBA has launched an investigation into the owner of the Phoenix Suns.

Why? Robert Sarver has been accused by past and current team employees of using racist and mysogynistic language, as well as creating a hostile work environment.

What’s Sarver saying? He’s repeatedly denied the allegations, which were published in an ESPN report.

5 The FBI will consider prosecuting unruly airline passengers.

The FAA sent 37 of this year's worst cases for possible criminal charges

Why? Officials hope this shows they’re serious about enforcing the rules and helps stop the trend of people acting violently on planes.

6 Millions of people around the world are celebrating Diwali this week.

What is it? A five-day festival of lights, which ends tomorrow, and one of the most important holidays celebrated by followers of Hinduism, Sikhism and Jainism.

In India, fireworks from celebrations were expected to cause "severe" air pollution to the capital, despite a ban

7 Marvel’s movie about a new team of superheroes comes out today.

What to know about "Eternals": It's part of Marvel's post-Avengers Phase 4. There are 10 main characters, and none are household names like Captain America or Iron Man.

The movie was directed by Chloé Zhao, who just won an Academy Awards for “Nomadland.”

Our critic's rating: Two (out of four) stars.