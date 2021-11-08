1 The U.S. is going to spend $1.2 trillion on the country’s infrastructure.

A bipartisan package passed Congress on Friday after months of delay, and President Biden plans to sign it soon. Then states will decide which specific projects to fund.

Key priorities: $110 billion for roads and bridges; $65 billion for expanding Internet access in rural and low-income areas; and $55 billion for water issues. (Here's our larger breakdown .)

What about Biden's social spending package? It's still working its way through Congress, but Democrats are hopeful

2 Eight people died late Friday at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert in Houston.

What happened? A deadly crowd surge . People were packed in so tightly, trying to get closer to the stage, that some were crushed.

Who died? The victims ranged from 14 to 27 years old , and many more were injured.

What went wrong? Dozens of videos reviewed by The Post show the crowd repeatedly calling for help, while the concert continued. A criminal investigation is underway.

3 Many countries have underreported their greenhouse gas emissions.

There's a giant gap between what nations told the U.N. they're emitting and the amount of greenhouse gases actually in the air, a Post investigation found

How this happened: A combination of questionably drawn rules, incomplete reporting and some apparently willful mistakes.

Why it’s important: It means that leaders gathered right now at the U.N. climate summit are making decisions based on flawed data, which could have big consequences.

4 International travel to the U.S. just got much easier.

A ban on 33 countries , most of which are in Europe, lifted today , and the U.S. reopened the land border with Canada for the first time since March 2020.

Are there rules? Yes. Most international travelers will have to be vaccinated (children are an exception) and show a negative coronavirus test taken within three days before departure.

5 Thousands of federal workers asked for a religious exemption to the vaccine mandate.

The deadline is today to show proof of coronavirus vaccination or risk getting fired

What happens next? Months of limbo as managers review the exemption requests. Employees don’t need to prove a religious conviction, just attest that their beliefs are “sincerely held.”

In other news: A federal appeals court temporarily suspended the new vaccine rules for large businesses.

6 Millions of people can’t get a job, even though there’s a record number of openings.

Why? A mismatch between companies and workers.

What employers want: Experienced candidates willing to work in person and odd hours. Many use AI to sort through the first round of applicants, which cuts anyone who doesn't look like a perfect fit

What job seekers want: Higher pay, more flexibility and remote work options. Many are trying to switch industries or find work after months of unemployment.

7 The San Francisco 49ers are in a spiral and other NFL Week 9 takeaways.

They lost 31-17 to the Arizona Cardinals yesterday, even though Arizona was missing two key players.

What else to know: The Buffalo Bills haven't been having a good month, and the New England Patriots are making a comeback , with their third win in a row.