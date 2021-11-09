1 At least 360,000 kids under 12 have already gotten a coronavirus vaccine.

Looking for an appointment? Some places Some places are reporting shortages , but distribution should ramp up this week (and you can check vaccines.gov to find one in your area).

The vaccine could become mandatory for students, like the measles shot, once it gets the full green light, instead of emergency authorization.

2 The Houston police chief had safety concerns about the deadly Astroworld concert.

He met with Travis Scott and his head of security on Friday before his performance, where eight people, from ages 14 to 27, died when the crowd surged toward the stage.

Investigators are trying to figure out how things went so wrong, but crowds at Scott's concerts do have a history of chaos (often encouraged by the rapper himself).

3 The U.S. nearly quadrupled renewable energy over the past decade.

Solar power grew the most (by 23 times what it was in 2011), and wind power almost tripled, a new report found

Three states — Iowa, North Dakota and Kansas — now generate at least half the amount of electricity they use from wind and solar.

What does this mean? Renewable energy is on track to meet current U.S. electricity demands by 2035, if it keeps growing at the same pace.

4 The Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed six more Trump advisers.

Who are they? The advisers include John Eastman, who created a legal plan to deny Joe Biden the presidency, Bernard Kerik, Jason Miller and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The House committee investigating the Capitol attack wants to talk to them because all were reportedly part of conversations about challenging the 2020 presidential election results.

5 The Supreme Court will hear a case today on executions and religious rights.

What is it? A Texas inmate wants his pastor to pray and lay hands on him while he gets a lethal injection, which the state says is against the rules.

The central question: Exactly what kind of religious accommodations must be available at the moment of execution?

Justices have been divided over this issue for the past several years.

6 SpaceX astronauts returned to Earth after 199 days on the space station.

Their trip had two dramatic moments: The station was forced out of position twice when thrusters fired unexpectedly, prompting the crew members to board their rocket in case they needed to come home early.

Tomorrow: SpaceX and NASA are planning to send another round of astronauts into space.

7 College basketball’s first almost-back-to-normal season starts today.

The biggest story: It's Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's last season before retirement. He has the most wins in Division I men's basketball history, with five national titles and 12 Final Four trips.

Who else to watch: Memphis and UCLA had strong seasons last year and could reemerge as powers.