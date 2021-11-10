1 The federal coronavirus vaccine mandate has many legal battles ahead.

What's happening: A federal court paused the new vaccinate-or-test rule for businesses with over 100 employees, and it's now weighing whether to stop the mandate more permanently.

What’s next: The case could end up before different judges as early as next week and could be at the Supreme Court before the rule takes effect on Jan. 4.

Other vaccine news: Pfizer Pfizer asked the FDA to make its booster shot available to anyone 18 and older, and approval could come this month.

2 The world is probably on track to warm 2.5 degrees Celsius, the U.N. said.

Why this matters: At that level of warming, Earth could see ice-sheet loss, permafrost thaw and ecosystem collapse that couldn't be fixed.

The report is a warning: Long-term promises countries are making now at the U.N. climate summit don’t match the immediate, concrete actions needed.

3 The Jan. 6 committee can get Trump’s White House records, a judge ruled.

The decision will be appealed, but it clears the way for the House panel investigating the Capitol attack to get records like White House visitor lists, call logs, emails and more.

At issue: Executive privilege, which the former president’s attorneys said lets Donald Trump block the records requests.

4 School board members across the country are being threatened and harassed.

Why? Parents have become increasingly upset (and vocal) over things like mask mandates, more diverse curriculum and bias training for teachers.

How bad is it? Some have received death threats and online abuse; in one district, people even started harassing a board member’s kids.

It has caused some to resign or considering resigning.

5 Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were fined for violating the NFL’s coronavirus protocols.

What happened? The quarterback, who isn't vaccinated, tested positive for the virus last week. He was fined $14,650 for attending a Halloween party, as well as not following mask protocols a few times. The Packers will pay $300,000.

Why this is a big deal: Rodgers said in August he was “immunized” and admitted yesterday to “misleading” people.

6 New cars will be required to detect whether people have been drinking and stop them from driving.

The rule was part of the infrastructure bill Congress just passed and could save 9,400 lives a year.

What's the timeline? Five years, if there aren't any delays. Carmakers need a couple of years to integrate the technology after the rules are finalized.

7 Scotland wants to use the ocean to power homes, planes — and distilleries.

How? Scientists are working on converting waves into cost-effective, renewable electricity.

The big idea: Imagine a wind turbine turned upside down and dunked into the sea, where currents turn the blades to generate power. Some of that electricity could then split water into hydrogen and oxygen, creating clean hydrogen gas to fuel cars.

There’s been a lot of trial-and-error, but supporters say the technology could get there within the decade.